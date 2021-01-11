Technology News
loading

iQoo 7 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo 7 comes with a starting price of CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,100).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 January 2021 19:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iQoo 7 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo 7 comes with a 120Hz display and features a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • iQoo 7 comes in two different configurations
  • The smartphone will be available in China from January 15
  • iQoo 7 comes with OriginOS on top of Android 11

iQoo 7 has been launched as the brand's latest flagship powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. The new smartphone also comes with triple rear cameras, a 120Hz display, as well as 120W fast charging support. The iQoo 7 comes in three distinct finishes, with one designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport. The special edition model carries three color stripes at the back. The iQoo 7 also includes up to 256GB of onboard storage.

iQoo 7 price, availability

iQoo 7 price has been set at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs. 47,600). The smartphone comes in Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition colour options. It will go on sale in China from January 15. However, details about its global debut are yet to be revealed.

iQoo 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top. The phone features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens.

For selfies, the iQoo 7 flaunts a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The iQoo 7 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the battery front, the iQoo 7 includes two 2,000mAh battery packs that bring a combined capacity of 4,000mAh. This is touted to deliver up to 15.6 hours of 4G talk time on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 162.2x75.8x8.7mm and weighs 209.5 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 7

iQOO 7

Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: iQoo 7 price, iQoo 7 specifications, iQoo 7, iQoo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Teased to Launch Next Month, Price Revealed
How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in India
iQoo 7 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  2. OnePlus Band Review
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Seen in Multiple Colours in Leaked Renders
  4. Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now' Amid WhatsApp Row
  5. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  6. HP Launches Envy 14 Laptop, Elite Folio Tablet, Wireless Earbuds at CES 2021
  7. Signal FAQ: What Is Signal and Why Are People Leaving WhatsApp?
  8. Best Annual Prepaid Plans From Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi
  9. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  10. Switching to Signal? 5 Tips and Tricks You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. 80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Leaked by Security Researchers
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in India
  3. iQoo 7 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Teased to Launch Next Month, Price Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price, Specifications Accidentally Leaked by Canadian Retailer Staples
  6. Apple, Hyundai Set to Sign Autonomous Electric Car Partnership Deal: Report
  7. Lenovo Introduces ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses That Can Show Up to 5 Virtual Displays
  8. Facebook’s Move to Collect WhatsApp User Data Under Investigation in Turkey
  9. Signal Tops App Store and Google Play Charts in India and US, Thanks to WhatsApp Privacy Change
  10. Indian Loan Apps on Google Play Store Charging High Interest on Short-Term Loans in Policy Violation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com