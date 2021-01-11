iQoo 7 has been launched as the brand's latest flagship powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. The new smartphone also comes with triple rear cameras, a 120Hz display, as well as 120W fast charging support. The iQoo 7 comes in three distinct finishes, with one designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport. The special edition model carries three color stripes at the back. The iQoo 7 also includes up to 256GB of onboard storage.

iQoo 7 price, availability

iQoo 7 price has been set at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs. 47,600). The smartphone comes in Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition colour options. It will go on sale in China from January 15. However, details about its global debut are yet to be revealed.

iQoo 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top. The phone features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens.

For selfies, the iQoo 7 flaunts a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The iQoo 7 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the battery front, the iQoo 7 includes two 2,000mAh battery packs that bring a combined capacity of 4,000mAh. This is touted to deliver up to 15.6 hours of 4G talk time on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 162.2x75.8x8.7mm and weighs 209.5 grams.

