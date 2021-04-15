Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 7 Could Launch in India as a Rebranded iQoo Neo 5; Legend Edition Specifications Teased

iQoo 7 Could Launch in India as a Rebranded iQoo Neo 5; Legend Edition Specifications Teased

iQoo 7 Legend and the standard edition that launched in China are powered by Snapdragon 888.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 April 2021 18:09 IST
iQoo 7 Could Launch in India as a Rebranded iQoo Neo 5; Legend Edition Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon

iQoo 7 may come in two colour options in India

Highlights
  • iQoo 7 could be a rebranded iQoo Neo 5
  • iQoo 7 Legend edition will have 300Hz touch sampling rate
  • iQoo 7 series will launch in India on April 26

iQoo 7 series is scheduled to launch in India on April 26 and a new teaser on Amazon suggests the standard version of the phone will be a rebranded iQoo Neo 5. iQoo was expected to launch the standard or classic version of iQoo 7 along with the Legend edition in India just like the China launch from January, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. The iQoo 7 Legend edition, though, seems to be the same as the one launched in China as the company has teased some specifications for it on Twitter. Additionally, the Vivo-sub brand has released an 8GB + 256GB storage variant of iQoo 7 in China.

iQoo 7 series that was launched in China in January includes the vanilla iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend that has been designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport. Both the phones were expected to launch in India carrying the same specifications, just like in China. However, a new teaser image on Amazon website suggests that the regular iQoo 7 will be a rebranded iQoo Neo 5 instead.

The Amazon page shows iQoo 7 with a rear camera arrangement just like the iQoo Neo 5. It also states the phone will carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, just like iQoo Neo 5. The regular version of the iQoo 7 that launched in China was powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Indian variant can be seen in two shades of Blue. Now, just like iQoo 7 Legend is expected to be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 phone, the regular iQoo 7 could be the cheapest Snapdragon 870 phone in the country. This could be why Vivo decided to switch out the regular iQoo 7 for a rebranded iQoo Neo 5 in India.

Also, an alleged Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing of the iQoo Neo 5 was recently spotted, making this speculation more credible.

iQoo India has also teased some of the specifications of the Legend edition stating that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, have a “Legendary Track Design,” sport the largest vapour chamber, have a 300Hz touch sampling rate and 1,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, as well as a 48-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Lastly, the iQoo 7 series has got an 8GB + 258GB storage variant in China that sits between the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants that was previously launched in the country. This new variant is priced at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 44,900) and comes in Black and Latent Blue colours. Rest of the specifications remain the same as the other variants. It is unclear if this configuration will make its way to the Indian market as well.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo iQoo Neo 5

Vivo iQoo Neo 5

Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo 7 Series, iQoo Neo 5, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Q3 Series Launch Confirmed, Base Variant Tipped to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC

Related Stories

iQoo 7 Could Launch in India as a Rebranded iQoo Neo 5; Legend Edition Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. World’s 8 Richest People Now Have a Combined Net Worth of $1 Trillion
  2. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Sony 32W830 Android TV With Google Assistant and HDR Launched in India
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  5. TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, 20L+, 20S, TCL Fold ‘n Roll Smartphones Unveiled
  6. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Benchmarking Site
  7. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India
  8. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  9. Watch the Trailer for Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5, Out Friday
  10. Watch the New F9 Trailer in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 7 Could Launch in India as a Rebranded iQoo Neo 5; Legend Edition Specifications Teased
  2. Realme Q3 Series Launch Confirmed, Base Variant Tipped to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC
  3. Spotify Will Now Let Desktop Users Download Full Albums
  4. Facebook Testing Video Speed Dating App Called Sparked: Report
  5. Google Assistant Rolls Out New Feature to Find Lost iPhone
  6. Dogecoin Rides Elon Musk’s Tweet to Reach Rs. 10 Mark: All You Need to Know About the ‘Joke’ Cryptocurrency
  7. Flipkart Acquires Cleartrip to Strengthen Its Online Presence
  8. Samsung Adds Smart Classes to 80 More Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools Across 17 States
  9. Google Photos Could Soon Get ‘Filter’ Option to Help You Easily Browse Through Gallery
  10. Realme 8 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch; to Feature 90Hz Display, Fingerprint Scanner
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com