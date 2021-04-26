iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend were launched in India on Monday. The regular iQoo 7 in India is essentially the rebranded iQoo Neo 5 that was launched in China in March. However, iQoo 7 Legend, that is designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport racing, is identical to the model that debuted in the Chinese market in January. iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend both come with triple rear cameras and 120Hz displays. The phones also have hole-punch display designs as well as 66W fast charging support. You'll also get dual speakers along with Hi-Res audio support. The iQoo 7 competes against the Mi 11X, while the iQoo 7 Legend takes on the likes of the Mi 11X Pro and OnePlus 9R.

iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend price in India, launch offers

iQoo 7 price in India starts at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 33,990 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage option at Rs. 35,990. iQoo 7 will be available in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colour options.

iQoo 7 Legend comes with a price tag of Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 43,990. The phone has a single Legendary colour option that depicts the symbolic logo of BMW Motorsport.

In terms of availability, iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend both will be available for purchase through Amazon and iQoo.com and their pre-orders beginning from May 1. Details about their sale date are yet to be revealed, though.

Launch offers on the iQoo 7 include a Rs. 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions, Rs. 2,000 discount coupons from Amazon, and no-cost EMI options. These offers will be applicable to customers pre-ordering the phone. However, customers pre-ordering the iQoo 7 Legend will be entitled to receive a Rs. 3,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions, Rs. 2,000 discount coupons from Amazon, and no-cost EMI options.

iQoo 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS on top. It features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display is also equipped with a standalone chip that helps enhance frame and bring HDR content, the company said. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is also an extended RAM feature that is claimed to use a part of ROM as RAM to deliver an enhanced multitasking experience.

iQoo 7 comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX598 sensor with an f/1.79 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

For selfies and video chats, iQoo 7 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

iQoo 7 has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

There is a 4,400mAh battery on the iQoo 7 that supports 66W FlashCharge fast charging technology. The smartphone comes with a graphite layer of 6,000 square millimetres that comes along a full coverage liquid cooling system.

iQoo 7 measures 163.34x76.37x8.43mm and weighs 196 grams.

iQoo 7 Legend specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 Legend comes with OriginOS for iQoo on top of Android 11. The phone features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. iQoo 7 Legend also comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX598 sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens. iQoo 7 Legend has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

iQoo 7 Legend comes with the BMW M Motorsport branding

Photo Credit: iQoo India

iQoo 7 Legend comes in 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage versions. The phone has 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, iQoo 7 Legend packs a dual-cell 4,000mAh battery that supports 66W FlashCharge fast charging. There is also a 4,096 square millimetres of liquid cooling system that is claimed to reduce the internal temperature by up to 14-degree Celsius. The phone measures 162.2x75.8x8.7mm and weighs 209.5 grams.

