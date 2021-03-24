iQoo 7 India launch has been teased by the company on Twitter. The phone will come with a price tag of under Rs. 40,000. The teaser from the Vivo sub-brand however doesn't specify the exact date of the phone's India debut. The handset was launched in China in January with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz display, as well as 120W fast charging support. The iQoo 7 is offered in three finishes, with one designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport.

The tweet by iQoo India does not explicitly mention the name of the smartphone that it plans to launch in the country. The tweet, however, mentions the inclusion of Snapdragon 888 SoC, which suggests the smartphone in question is iQoo 7. Currently, iQoo 7 is the only smartphone in the brand's lineup that is powered by the flagship chipset. The tweet also does not reveal the exact launch price of the smartphone, but says that it will be priced at Rs. 3X,990 (between Rs. 30,990 and Rs. 39,990).

The iQoo 7 was launched in China in January at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 42,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs. 46,700). The smartphone comes in Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition colour options in China. There is no information on the variants and the colour options of the phone that will make their way to India.

iQoo 7 specifications (China variant)

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top. The phone sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

iQoo 7 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the iQoo 7 include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It measures 162.2x75.8x8.7mm and weighs 209.5 grams.

