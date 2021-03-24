Technology News
loading

iQOO 7 India Launch Teased, to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000

iQoo 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 March 2021 15:53 IST
iQOO 7 India Launch Teased, to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000

iQoo 7 was launched in China in January

Highlights
  • iQoo 7 comes in three colour options
  • The phone is offered in two RAM variants in China
  • iQoo 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery

iQoo 7 India launch has been teased by the company on Twitter. The phone will come with a price tag of under Rs. 40,000. The teaser from the Vivo sub-brand however doesn't specify the exact date of the phone's India debut. The handset was launched in China in January with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz display, as well as 120W fast charging support. The iQoo 7 is offered in three finishes, with one designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport.

The tweet by iQoo India does not explicitly mention the name of the smartphone that it plans to launch in the country. The tweet, however, mentions the inclusion of Snapdragon 888 SoC, which suggests the smartphone in question is iQoo 7. Currently, iQoo 7 is the only smartphone in the brand's lineup that is powered by the flagship chipset. The tweet also does not reveal the exact launch price of the smartphone, but says that it will be priced at Rs. 3X,990 (between Rs. 30,990 and Rs. 39,990).

The iQoo 7 was launched in China in January at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 42,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs. 46,700). The smartphone comes in Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition colour options in China. There is no information on the variants and the colour options of the phone that will make their way to India.

iQoo 7 specifications (China variant)

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top. The phone sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

iQoo 7 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the iQoo 7 include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It measures 162.2x75.8x8.7mm and weighs 209.5 grams.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iQOO 7

iQOO 7

Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 7, iQoo 7 price in India, iQoo 7 specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Delhi Man Deletes 1,200 Microsoft User Accounts In US, Jailed For 2 Years

Related Stories

iQOO 7 India Launch Teased, to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  2. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  3. Amazon Delivery Staff Plans Massive Strike to Demand Better Commission
  4. Telegram Gets $150-Million Investment From Abu Dhabi State Fund
  5. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  6. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Review: Aiming for the Moon
  8. Delhi Man Deletes 1,200 Microsoft User Accounts In US, Jailed For 2 Years
  9. How Does the OnePlus 9 Pro Fare in Durability Tests?
  10. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo 14w Gen 2, 100w Gen 3, 300w Gen 3, 500w Gen 3 Laptops With MIL-STD-810H Certification Launched
  2. Google and Microsoft Join Forces to Fix Compatibility Issues Across Browsers
  3. Mi TV Stick Now Available for Rs 2,499 on Mi.com, Flipkart
  4. Amazon Delivery Staff in India Plans for a Nationwide Strike That Could Impact Lakhs of Customers
  5. Google News Showcase to Offer Access to Content From Italian Publishers
  6. Mi 11 Lite Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch
  7. iQOO 7 India Launch Teased, to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
  8. Delhi Man Deletes 1,200 Microsoft User Accounts In US, Jailed For 2 Years
  9. Lenovo 14e Gen 2, 100e Gen 3, 300e Gen 3, 500e Gen 3 Education-Focussed Chromebook Models Launched
  10. Nokia 3.2 Receiving Android 11 Update in India and 33 More Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com