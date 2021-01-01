Technology News
iQoo 7 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests 12GB RAM Variant in Tow

iQoo 7 may carry model number V2049A.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 January 2021 11:43 IST
iQoo is expected to launch iQoo 7 BMW Edition alongside a vanilla variant

Highlights
  • iQoo 7 BMW Edition will launch on January 11
  • The phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • iQoo 7 BMW Edition likely to have triple rear camera setup

iQoo 7 flagship smartphone has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, hinting that the smartphone could come with a 12GB RAM variant. The company has already announced that it will launch the iQoo 7 BMW Edition with an enhanced version of LPDDR5 RAM. This special edition is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. iQoo 7 will also be the official gaming handset for the KPL Games (King Pro League) eSports event in China. The smartphone will be launched in China on January 11.

As per the Geekbench listing of a smartphone with model number V2049A, believed to be the upcoming iQoo 7, the handset may come equipped with 12GB of RAM and run Android 11 out-of-the-box. It scored 1,139 points in the single-core test and 3,746 points in the multi-core test. iQoo has already confirmed that the BMW Edition of the phone will come equipped with an enhanced version of LPDDR5 RAM. Under the hood, it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC, accompanied by an enhanced version of UFS 3.1 storage.

A regular version of the iQoo 7 is expected to launch alongside the BMW Edition. The company, however, has not shared any details about the regular version. The existence of multiple variants of the phone have also been hinted in another report. As far as charging is concerned, iQoo on its Weibo handle said that the iQoo 7 series will come with 120W fast charging support. Presumably, this includes both the regular and the BMW Edition of the phone.

In iQoo 7 BMW Edition, the iQoo logo is placed right below the rear camera module alongside the flash and there is a tricolour striped finish. The phone has a triple rear camera setup. The company recently announced that it will unveil the iQoo 7 BMW Edition on January 11 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST) in China. iQoo 7 will be the official gaming machine for the KPL Games (King Pro League) eSports event in China that is held in autumn and spring every year in the country.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 7, iQoo 7 BMW Edition, iQoo 7 BMW Edition Specifications, iQoo
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
PlayStation 5 India Launch Set for February 2, PS5 Pre-Orders Start January 12

