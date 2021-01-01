iQoo 7 flagship smartphone has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, hinting that the smartphone could come with a 12GB RAM variant. The company has already announced that it will launch the iQoo 7 BMW Edition with an enhanced version of LPDDR5 RAM. This special edition is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. iQoo 7 will also be the official gaming handset for the KPL Games (King Pro League) eSports event in China. The smartphone will be launched in China on January 11.

As per the Geekbench listing of a smartphone with model number V2049A, believed to be the upcoming iQoo 7, the handset may come equipped with 12GB of RAM and run Android 11 out-of-the-box. It scored 1,139 points in the single-core test and 3,746 points in the multi-core test. iQoo has already confirmed that the BMW Edition of the phone will come equipped with an enhanced version of LPDDR5 RAM. Under the hood, it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC, accompanied by an enhanced version of UFS 3.1 storage.

A regular version of the iQoo 7 is expected to launch alongside the BMW Edition. The company, however, has not shared any details about the regular version. The existence of multiple variants of the phone have also been hinted in another report. As far as charging is concerned, iQoo on its Weibo handle said that the iQoo 7 series will come with 120W fast charging support. Presumably, this includes both the regular and the BMW Edition of the phone.

In iQoo 7 BMW Edition, the iQoo logo is placed right below the rear camera module alongside the flash and there is a tricolour striped finish. The phone has a triple rear camera setup. The company recently announced that it will unveil the iQoo 7 BMW Edition on January 11 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST) in China. iQoo 7 will be the official gaming machine for the KPL Games (King Pro League) eSports event in China that is held in autumn and spring every year in the country.

