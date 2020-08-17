iQoo 5 Pro and iQoo 5 phones have launched as the latest smartphone offerings from Vivo brand. The big highlight is the 120W fast charging support on the iQoo 5 Pro. The iQoo 5 and iQoo 5 Pro devices feature a 6.56-inch hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and there's UFS 3.1 storage on board for faster file transfer. The two devices also come with 16-megaixel camera for selfies. In India, iQoo markets itself as an independent brand from Vivo.

iQoo 5 Pro, iQoo 5 price and release date

iQoo 5 Pro is priced in China at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs.53,900) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and CNY 5,498 (roughly Rs. 59,300) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. This variant comes in Track Version and Legendary Edition colour options. The iQoo 5, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 43,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 46,300) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and CNY 4,598 (roughly Rs. 49,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. This base iQoo 5 model comes in Star Trace and Hao Ying colour options. The iQoo 5 series is already up for pre-orders on the Chinese official website, and their sale will begin on August 24.

iQoo 5, iQoo 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 5 and iQoo 5 Pro phones run on iQoo UI 1.5 based Android 10 OS. The phones feature a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. Both the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 256GB.

iQoo 5 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support

Coming to the cameras, the iQoo 5 and iQoo 5 Pro phones pack triple rear cameras at the back. This includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary camera with f/1.85 aperture. The iQoo 5 has a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel third sensor with f/2.4 aperture. iQoo 5 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a third 8-megapixel telescope sensor with f/3.4 aperture. iQoo 5 Pro comes with OIS, 60x digital zoom, and 5x optical zoom.

Up front, the phones are equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. Both the devices are also equipped with in-display fingerprint readers and dual stereo speakers. The iQoo 5 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support, whereas the iQoo 5 Pro model packs a smaller 4,000mAh battery but offers 120W fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and more.

