iQoo Teases Launch of New Phone in India, Expected to Be iQoo 5

iQoo 5 is all set to launch in China on August 17.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 August 2020 13:35 IST
iQoo Teases Launch of New Phone in India, Expected to Be iQoo 5

Photo Credit: Twitter/ iQoo India

iQoo 5 is teased to offer 120W fast charging technology

Highlights
  • iQoo India has not mentioned an exact launch date of the device
  • The name of the phone is also not known, could be iQoo 5
  • iQoo 5 is teased to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

iQoo 5 could launch in India soon. Vivo sub-brand iQoo is teasing the launch of a new device in India, and it is expected to be the iQoo 5. The device all set to launch in China on August 17 and the company may be looking to launch the same phone in the Indian market as well. iQoo India is teasing the arrival of a new phone, and while it doesn't explicitly mention the name of the upcoming device, all signs point to the iQoo 5.

iQoo India took to Twitter to release multiple teasers hinting at the launch of a new device. Both the teasers hint at the performance capacity of the upcoming device, suggesting a powerful processor inside. The two teasers do not mention the name of the device, but it is largely expected to be the iQoo 5. The company has already confirmed the launch of the iQoo 5 in China on August 17. Teasers in China suggest that the iQoo 5 may support 120W fast charging. It also hints that the device may be able to fully charge in just 15 minutes.

The company unveiled 120W fast charging technology in July, and the iQoo 5 looks to be the first device to support it. The new tech can charge 50 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in five minutes, and fully recharge it in 15 minutes. Based on recent teasers, the iQoo 5 BMW Edition may also launch alongside. A JD.com promotional listing has revealed that the iQoo 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Apart from this, little else is known about the device as of now.

As mentioned, iQoo hasn't announced the name of the upcoming device in India, and an iQoo 5 launch is purely conjecture on our part. The company could well be working on launching a completely new device in the market. Last month, a Vivo V2024A model was spotted on Geekbench, and this model was reported to be the iQoo 3 Pro 5G. It could be possible that iQoo India may be teasing the arrival of this device. More clarity on the official name of the phone should be attained as more teasers start to pour in.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: iQoo 5, iQoo 5 Teaser, iQoo 5 India Launch, iQoo
