iQoo 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo 3 was launched in India in Quantum Silver, Tornado Black, and Volcano Orange colour options, but iQoo hadn’t put the Volcano Orange option on sale up until now.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 June 2020 16:57 IST
iQoo 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo 3 Volcano Orange option is initially available in base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration only

Highlights
  • iQoo 3 Volcano Orange variant is on sale via Flipkart and iQoo site
  • It sits alongside Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour variants
  • iQoo 3 received a bank offer late last month

iQoo 3 Volcano Orange colour variant is now available for purchase in India. The new colour option comes alongside the existing Quantum Silver and Tornado Black versions. It is initially available in the 128GB storage model. The iQoo 3 was launched in the country in both 4G and 5G options. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and has up to 12GB of RAM. With the given hardware, the iQoo 3 currently competes against the Mi 10 5G that debuted last month.

iQoo 3 price in India, availability details

The iQoo 3 price in India is set at Rs. 34,990 for the base, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 37,990. The 128GB storage option with the newly launched Volcano Orange colour is available for purchase through Flipkart and the iQoo website. However, the 256GB model with the new colour option has been listed on Flipkart with a “coming soon” tag. There is no word on whether the company would launch a 5G option in the Volcano Orange colour variant.

It is important to highlight that while iQoo launched the iQoo 3 in India in Quantum Silver, Tornado Black, and Volcano Orange colour options, it hadn't put the Volcano Orange option on sale up until now.

The company didn't respond to a query regarding the delay in the availability of the third colour variant at the time of publishing this story.

Late last month, iQoo announced that customers can purchase the iQoo 3 at an effective price as low as Rs. 31,990 by using an ICICI Bank credit card. That offer is valid until June 15 across all the variants and colour options.

iQoo 3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 3 runs Android 10 with iQoo UI 1.0 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) HDR+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the iQoo 3 offers a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.79 lens, paired with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.46 telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens. There is also a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

In terms of selfies, the iQoo 3 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens. The selfie camera is housed inside the hole-punch display.

The iQoo 3 has up to 256GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G (optional), 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports a prietary 55W Super FlashCharge technology. Besides, the phone measures 158.51x74.88x9.16mm and weighs 214.5 grams.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iQoo 3

iQoo 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • 5G ready (top-end variant only)
  • Stunning display
  • Fast charging
  • Shoulder buttons for gaming
  • Bad
  • Camera performance needs improvement
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Vivo iQoo 3 review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4440mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels

