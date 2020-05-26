iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition has been launched in China with some design changes over the vanilla iQoo 3. The Transformers Limited Edition is up for pre-order and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. It comes with the Transformers (Autobot) logo on the back as well as some gold accents around the trim and camera module. The iQoo branding on the back is in gold as well. Otherwise, the phone has the same specifications as the regular iQoo 3.

iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition price

The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition is priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) for the sole 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It went up for pre-sale on May 25 and it will continue till May 31. Official sale will start from June 1.

As of now, there is no information on whether the iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition will come to international markets or not.

iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition specifications

The phone has the same specifications as the iQoo 3 that launched in India in February. The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition runs Android 10 with the iQoo UI on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display with pixel density of 409ppi and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.46 telephoto lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and finally a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture housed inside a hole-punch.

This variant of the iQoo 3 comes with 128GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 4,440mAh battery with support for the proprietary 55W Super FlashCharge technology. The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition measures 158.51x74.88x9.16mm and weighs 214.5 grams. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.