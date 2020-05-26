Technology News
iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition With Transformers Logo, Gold Accents Launched: Price and Specifications

iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition carries the same quad rear camera setup as well as the same selfie shooter as the iQoo 3.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 May 2020 11:41 IST
iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition With Transformers Logo, Gold Accents Launched: Price and Specifications

iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition has a black back with gold accents

Highlights
  • iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition comes with 12GB of RAM
  • It is priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100)
  • iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition packs a 4,440mAh battery

iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition has been launched in China with some design changes over the vanilla iQoo 3. The Transformers Limited Edition is up for pre-order and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. It comes with the Transformers (Autobot) logo on the back as well as some gold accents around the trim and camera module. The iQoo branding on the back is in gold as well. Otherwise, the phone has the same specifications as the regular iQoo 3.

iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition price

The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition is priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) for the sole 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It went up for pre-sale on May 25 and it will continue till May 31. Official sale will start from June 1.

As of now, there is no information on whether the iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition will come to international markets or not.

iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition specifications

The phone has the same specifications as the iQoo 3 that launched in India in February. The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition runs Android 10 with the iQoo UI on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display with pixel density of 409ppi and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.46 telephoto lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and finally a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture housed inside a hole-punch.

 

This variant of the iQoo 3 comes with 128GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 4,440mAh battery with support for the proprietary 55W Super FlashCharge technology. The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition measures 158.51x74.88x9.16mm and weighs 214.5 grams. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

iQOO 3 Transformers Limited Edition

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4440mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition, iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition price, iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition specifications
