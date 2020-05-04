iQoo 3 Now on Sale in India via Flipkart in Green, Orange Zones

iQoo recently announced that it had revised the price of iQoo 3 due of coronavirus pandemic. Now, the phone is available on Flipkart for delivery in select pin codes that fall in the Green and Orange zones. In the most recent guidelines by the government, the country has been categorised in different coloured zones, including Red, Orange, and Green. While Red Zones are still facing strict restrictions, the relaxation of services in the Orange and Green has led to manufacturers and e-commerce websites opening deliveries again.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced that e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart can now take orders for non-essential products, including smartphones, TVs, and laptops for deliveries in Green and Orange zones.

iQoo 3 sale, price in india

Following the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, iQoo India has made its announcement on Twitter stating that the iQoo 3 is back on Flipkart from today. However, it will only be deliverable in select pin codes that are part of the designated Green and Orange zones that we were able to verify on Flipkart. The iQoo 3, which recently received a price reduction, is priced at Rs. 34,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB options is priced at Rs. 37,990 while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 44,990.

iQoo 3 specifications

As for the specifications of the iQoo 3, the phone packs a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The iQoo 3 has quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter. The front camera is placed in a hole-punch cutout on the top right of the screen. The phone is backed by a 4,440mAh battery with support for 55W Super FlashCharge technology.

