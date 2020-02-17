Technology News
loading

iQoo 3 Promo Page Goes Live on Flipkart Ahead of February 25 Launch in India

iQoo 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 17 February 2020 19:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iQoo 3 Promo Page Goes Live on Flipkart Ahead of February 25 Launch in India

iQoo 3 is currently the highest-scoring phone on AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Highlights
  • iQoo 3 will pack 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage
  • An official teaser has given us a glimpse of quad rear cameras
  • iQoo 3 will pack a 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast charging support

iQoo 3 5G flagship phone is ready to make its official debut at an event in India on February 25. Prior to the phone's launch, the official promo page for the iQoo 3 has gone live on Flipkart, reaffirming a few details about it such as the Snapdragon 865 SoC at its heart and support for 5G connectivity. The promo page flaunts the fact that iQoo 3 will be India's first Snapdragon 865 phone as well as the first one to come with 5G support. In addition to it, there are a couple of teaser videos as well, but none of them actually tease the phone's design or any of its key internal hardware. The promo page also indicates that iQoo 3 will be sold via Flipkart in India, but that is something we already knew.

While the iQoo 3's Flipkart promo page is rather lacking in any product information, we already know a fair bit about the phone, both from leaks as well as official sources. Earlier today, the iQoo 3 was spotted on AnTuTu, creating a record for the highest benchmarking score on the platform. The AnTuTu listing also spilt the beans on details such as 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Alleged live images of the iQoo 3 that surfaced earlier this month revealed a hole-punch design and a flat panel.

iQoo's Weibo handle has already confirmed details such as the presence of LPDDR5 RAM modules and UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, the iQoo 3 will come equipped a 4,440mAh battery with support for 55W wired fast charging output. Another teaser poster shared by the company earlier this month revealed a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup on the phone. Leaks also point towards the presence of a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, the phone has also been confirmed to offer dual-mode 5G (NSA + SA) and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The promo page reconfirms that iQoo 3 will be sold via Flipkart in India, something that was announced last week. The smartphone will also be made available via iQoo.com in the country.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 3, iQoo 3 specifications, iQoo, iQoo India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More

Related Stories

iQoo 3 Promo Page Goes Live on Flipkart Ahead of February 25 Launch in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Itel Vision 1 With Dual Rear Cameras, HD+ Display Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  6. Want to Join ISRO? Now Is Your Chance With 182 Vacancies Up for Grabs
  7. First Look at the Samsung Galaxy A70e Leaked via Renders
  8. iQoo 3 India Launch Set for February 25: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Microsoft Opens Third India Development Centre, in Noida
  10. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Has a Fragile Glass Display Covered by Plastic, Teardown Shows; Replacement Cost Revealed
  2. iQoo 3 Promo Page Goes Live on Flipkart Ahead of February 25 Launch in India
  3. NASA Eyes New Missions for Venus, Moons of Jupiter, Neptune
  4. Facebook's Zuckerberg: Treat Us Like Something Between a Telco and a Newspaper
  5. Samsung Galaxy A31’s Alleged 5,000mAh Battery Pictured, Could Launch Soon
  6. Coronavirus: Intel Labs Day Postponed Over Virus Outbreak Fears
  7. NASA's Key Science Investigations, Cargo Headed to ISS Aboard Cygnus Craft
  8. Google Said to Mull Licensing Deals With News Media
  9. Itel Vision 1 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Station Free Wi-Fi Service Being Wound Down Globally, Will Be Helmed by Partners Like RailTel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.