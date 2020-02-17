iQoo 3 5G flagship phone is ready to make its official debut at an event in India on February 25. Prior to the phone's launch, the official promo page for the iQoo 3 has gone live on Flipkart, reaffirming a few details about it such as the Snapdragon 865 SoC at its heart and support for 5G connectivity. The promo page flaunts the fact that iQoo 3 will be India's first Snapdragon 865 phone as well as the first one to come with 5G support. In addition to it, there are a couple of teaser videos as well, but none of them actually tease the phone's design or any of its key internal hardware. The promo page also indicates that iQoo 3 will be sold via Flipkart in India, but that is something we already knew.

While the iQoo 3's Flipkart promo page is rather lacking in any product information, we already know a fair bit about the phone, both from leaks as well as official sources. Earlier today, the iQoo 3 was spotted on AnTuTu, creating a record for the highest benchmarking score on the platform. The AnTuTu listing also spilt the beans on details such as 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Alleged live images of the iQoo 3 that surfaced earlier this month revealed a hole-punch design and a flat panel.

iQoo's Weibo handle has already confirmed details such as the presence of LPDDR5 RAM modules and UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, the iQoo 3 will come equipped a 4,440mAh battery with support for 55W wired fast charging output. Another teaser poster shared by the company earlier this month revealed a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup on the phone. Leaks also point towards the presence of a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, the phone has also been confirmed to offer dual-mode 5G (NSA + SA) and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The promo page reconfirms that iQoo 3 will be sold via Flipkart in India, something that was announced last week. The smartphone will also be made available via iQoo.com in the country.

