Technology News
loading

iQoo 3 Pro With 4,500mAh Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Tipped; Price Leaked

The iQoo 3 Pro price will reportedly start at roughly Rs. 43,000 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model in China.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 June 2020 18:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iQoo 3 Pro With 4,500mAh Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Tipped; Price Leaked

iQoo 3 was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • iQoo 3 Pro is said to be powered by unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC
  • The phone can fully charge in 30 minutes, tipster claims
  • iQoo 3 was launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC

iQoo 3 was launched in India in February with quad rear cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. A tipster is now claiming that the phone has sibling, namely iQoo 3 Pro that will likely come in three storage variants. The Pro variant of iQoo 3 will pack a larger 4,500mAh battery and 6.56-inch screen, the tipster hints. The iQoo 3 is also tipped to support fast charging. Since iQoo is yet to announce the development of the smartphone, it is advised taking the information with a pinch of salt.

iQoo 3 Pro price (expected)

According to a tipster on Weibo, the iQoo 3 Pro price will start at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 43,000) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone is also said to come in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants with price tags of CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 46,200) and CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 50,500), respectively.

The exact availability date of the smartphone is unclear. To recall, the 4G and 5G variants of iQoo 3 were launched in India in February.

iQOO 3 Pro specifications (expected)

As per the Weibo post, the iQoo 3 Pro is said to feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. The display and rear side of the phone are tipped to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The iQoo 3 Pro will reportedly be powered by unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone will pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the post hints. It also highlights that the iQOO 3 Pro will run on Android 10.

In terms of the cameras, the phone will likely carry quad rear cameras, just like iQoo 3. However, the tipster indicates that the rear camera setup on the phone will include a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone is tipped to house a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The iQoo3 Pro will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. Tipster also suggests that the phone will attain a full charge in 30 minutes. Other features of the phone, as tipped by the tipster include, liquid cooling technology along with graphite sheet heat dissipation, X-axis linear motor, super line dual stereo speakers, and NFC support.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 3 Pro, iQoo 3 Pro specifications, iQoo 3 Pro price, iQoo 3, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Realme C2 to Get Realme UI Update in September, Wireless Charger Launching in India Soon: Madhav Sheth
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.1 Update Starts Rolling Out in India, Brings June 2020 Android Security Patch

Related Stories

iQoo 3 Pro With 4,500mAh Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Tipped; Price Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. Solar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Live Online, India Timings
  3. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  4. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
  5. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India
  7. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  8. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Gets Rs. 5,000 Cashback Offer
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Owner ByteDance Said to See Massive Growth in Q1
  2. German Coronavirus Tracing App Downloaded 6.5 Million Times
  3. Google Releases New Ad Features to Help Small Businesses
  4. Facebook Says to Block Foreign State Media Ads for US Election
  5. Jio-Facebook Deal Under Antitrust Review by Competition Commission of India
  6. Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.1 Update Starts Rolling Out in India, Brings June 2020 Android Security Patch
  8. iQoo 3 Pro With 4,500mAh Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Tipped; Price Leaked
  9. Realme C2 to Get Realme UI Update in September, Wireless Charger Launching in India Soon: Madhav Sheth
  10. Linksys Launches Affordable MR7350 Mesh Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com