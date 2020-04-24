iQoo 3 has received a price cut in India. The Vivo spin-off brand launched the iQoo 3 as its first phone in India and the phone will now retail starting at Rs. 34,990. The phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations and the base variant that was priced at Rs. 36,990 has received a price reduction of Rs. 2,000. iQoo says it has revised the price of iQoo 3 due of coronavirus pandemic as affordability is a key concern.

In a tweet, iQoo India's Director of Marketing Gagan Arora noted that the company is not only “absorbing the recent GST increase” but also reducing the price of iQoo 3. Arora also shared that the iQoo 3 sales will start after the lockdown ends.

Here's some more love from team #iQOO!

Introducing new price for #iQOO3 starting at INR 34,990



We are absorbing the recent GST increase to give our customers even more savings. The best time to get #IndiasFastestSmartphone. Sales to start post lockdown. #iQOO3 #monsterinside pic.twitter.com/Xp9S9m1RFm — Gagan Arora #iQOO #SuperFan (@gagan_arora1) April 24, 2020

iQoo 3 price in India (revised)

The price for the 8GB + 128GB (4G) model of iQoo 3 has been reduced from Rs. 36,990 to Rs. 34,990 and the 8GB + 256GB (4G) variant has gone from Rs. 39,990 to Rs. 37,990. The 12GB + 256GB (5G) variant, however, isn't getting any price cut and it will continue to retail at Rs. 44,990.

“In cognizance of the difficult circumstance we are all going through due to the global health pandemic, we understand that affordability will be a key concern for consumers going forward,” said Arora in a statement. “In order to continue with our proposition of offering best-in-class features with 5G capabilities at an affordable price point, we have decided to refresh our pricing, making the iQoo the most cost-effective 5G enabled device in India.”

iQoo also shared that the new prices will be available on both Flipkart and iqoo.com and the sale will start as soon as the e-retailers can start the delivery of smartphone.

The company also noted that iQoo 3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android 11, as well as receive regular security and OTA updates for 3 years. Notably, the pricing for the two variants (8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB) has been updated on Flipkart with the phones marked as “Coming Soon.”

To recall, the iQoo 3 was launched in India in February with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and quad rear camera setup. It also packs HDR 10+ display and 4,440mAh battery with support for 55W Super FlashCharge fast charging.

