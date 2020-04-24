Technology News
iQoo 3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 34,990

iQoo 3 was released in India in February and boasts impressive specifications like Snapdragon 865 SoC and 55W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 April 2020 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Gagan Arora

iQoo 3 has quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iQoo 3 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB price reduced by Rs. 2,000
  • iQoo 3 5G variant pricing stays the same
  • iQoo 3 series was launched in February this year

iQoo 3 has received a price cut in India. The Vivo spin-off brand launched the iQoo 3 as its first phone in India and the phone will now retail starting at Rs. 34,990. The phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations and the base variant that was priced at Rs. 36,990 has received a price reduction of Rs. 2,000. iQoo says it has revised the price of iQoo 3 due of coronavirus pandemic as affordability is a key concern.

In a tweet, iQoo India's Director of Marketing Gagan Arora noted that the company is not only “absorbing the recent GST increase” but also reducing the price of iQoo 3. Arora also shared that the iQoo 3 sales will start after the lockdown ends.

 

 

iQoo 3 price in India (revised)

The price for the 8GB + 128GB (4G) model of iQoo 3 has been reduced from Rs. 36,990 to Rs. 34,990 and the 8GB + 256GB (4G) variant has gone from Rs. 39,990 to Rs. 37,990. The 12GB + 256GB (5G) variant, however, isn't getting any price cut and it will continue to retail at Rs. 44,990.

“In cognizance of the difficult circumstance we are all going through due to the global health pandemic, we understand that affordability will be a key concern for consumers going forward,” said Arora in a statement. “In order to continue with our proposition of offering best-in-class features with 5G capabilities at an affordable price point, we have decided to refresh our pricing, making the iQoo the most cost-effective 5G enabled device in India.”

 

iQoo also shared that the new prices will be available on both Flipkart and iqoo.com and the sale will start as soon as the e-retailers can start the delivery of smartphone.

The company also noted that iQoo 3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android 11, as well as receive regular security and OTA updates for 3 years. Notably, the pricing for the two variants (8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB) has been updated on Flipkart with the phones marked as “Coming Soon.”

To recall, the iQoo 3 was launched in India in February with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and quad rear camera setup. It also packs HDR 10+ display and 4,440mAh battery with support for 55W Super FlashCharge fast charging.

Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
