iQoo 3 With 5G Support, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launching in India Today: Live Updates

iQoo 3 will be the second recent smartphone to be unveiled in India with 5G connectivity, after Realme X50 Pro that debuted on Monday.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 25 February 2020 11:38 IST
iQoo 3 is teased to support 55W fast charging and pack a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • iQoo 3 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • It is the first iQoo phone to debut in India
  • iQoo was introduced as a Vivo sub-brand in China in 2019

iQoo 3 is all set to make its India debut today as the first smartphone from iQoo, Vivo's Chinese sub-brand that recently made its entry in the country independently. iQoo claims to be a separate entity from Vivo in India. iQoo 3 will also be unveiled in China today. Thanks to the company's various official teaser, we have have some idea of what to expect from the new smartphone. iQoo 3 is teased to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, USB Type-C port, and 55W fast charging.

iQoo 3 India launch event will kicks off at 12:30pm and the company is streaming it live on YouTube. We have embedded the livestream below in case you want to check out the launch in the realtime. Additionally, we will also be sharing live updates from the launch event that is taking place in Mumbai right now.

iQoo 3 price in India (expected)

iQoo 3 price is expected to be around Rs. 40,000 for the 5G model, while the phone's 4G variant is likely to carry a price tag of Rs. 35,000. Flipkart has been teasing the phone's availability in India, so we know that it will one of the sales channels to carry the phone. The company will announce more details at today's launch event.

iQoo 3 specifications (expected)

As mentioned, we already know iQoo 3 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and come with a USB Type-C port, 55W fast charging, and 5G connectivity. Additionally, it is expected to come with a ‘Polar View Display' with a Super AMOLED panel. The smartphone is also speculated to have LPDDR5 RAM. Lastly, the smartphone will also have a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

Developing story, pl check back at 12:30pm.

Comments

