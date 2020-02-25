Technology News
iQoo 3 Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream

iQoo 3 launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 February 2020 06:30 IST
iQoo 3 Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream

Photo Credit: Weibo

iQoo 3 is rumoured to come with a starting price of Rs. 35,000

Highlights
  • iQoo 3 will come in both 4G and 5G variants
  • The new smartphone will be brand’s first model in India
  • iQoo 3 will feature a ‘Polar View Display’ along with Super AMOLED panel

iQoo 3 is set to launch in India. The new smartphone, which will be the first model from the Chinese brand in India, will come with a quad rear camera and feature a punch-hole display. Vivo sub-brand iQoo that debuted in China in March last year is entering India as a separate legal entity to take on the likes of Realme and Xiaomi's Poco. The iQoo 3 was initially speculated as India's first 5G smartphone, though Realme just on Monday launched the Realme X50 5G as the first commercial 5G phone in the country. Read on for all the details of the iQoo 3 launch, including its live stream timings and expected specifications.

iQoo 3 launch event: How to watch live stream?

The iQoo 3 launch will be live streamed through iQoo India's social media channels. The launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today. Moreover, you can certainly stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to see what we would get from the fresh brand.

iQoo 3 price in India (rumoured)

The iQoo 3 price in India would be set at Rs. 40,000 for the 5G model, while its 4G variant would carry a price tag of Rs. 35,000, according to a recent report. The smartphone is expected to go on sale through offline channels alongside its online available teased via Flipkart.

iQoo 3 specifications (expected)

The iQoo 3 rumoured to come with a ‘Polar View Display' with a Super AMOLED panel. The smartphone is also speculated to have LPDDR5 RAM. If we look at the teasers, the new iQoo model will come with UFS 3.1 storage and have an artificial intelligence (AI) based eye tracking technology. The smartphone will also have a 48-megapixel primary sensor and come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

A Geekbench listing in the recent past suggested at least 12GB of RAM on the iQoo 3. The smartphone could also include a 4,410mAh battery. Moreover, it will come with Android 10 out-of-the-box -- with a new interface on top.

