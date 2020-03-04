iQoo brand's first smartphone in India, the iQoo 3, will go on sale in the country today, at 12pm IST (noon). The iQoo 3 was unveiled in India last week, on February 25, as the company's flagship offering, powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which comes with a 5G modem - though only the top-specced variant has 5G connectivity enabled. The phone also packs up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage. According to the company, the iQoo 3 will 'redefine' the performance and innovation in the smartphone segment.

iQoo 3 price in India, launch offers and sale timings

The iQoo 3 starts at a price of Rs. 36,990 for the 8GB/ 128GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB/ 256GB variant, and finally, Rs. 44,990 for the top-specced 12GB/ 256GB 5G variant. It will be sold via Flipkart, along with special discounts for ICICI bank account holders, who will enjoy up to Rs. 3,000 off on credit card purchases and EMI transactions. Further, Flipkart is offering an additional up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange of old phones. There will also be a no cost EMI for up to 12 months.

The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Wednesday, March 4 and will also be available to buy on iQoo.com.

iQoo3 Specifications

The iQoo 3 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, which comes with a 5G modem. The phone will have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also features a 4m400mAh battery, coupled with an outrageous 55W fast charging, which claims to charge 50 percent of the battery in just 15 minutes.

The iQoo 3 comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1200 nits maximum brightness. The smartphone is also HDR10+ enabled and also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with Carbon Fiber VC Liquid Cooling technology that is said to bring down the CPU temperature by 12 degrees Celsius.

The smartphone was also launched with pressure sensitive shoulder-mounted buttons on the phone's shoulders, which are designed to give a better gaming experience on the phone.

The iQoo 3 features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a depth sensor. In terms of the software, iQoo runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.