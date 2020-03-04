Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 3 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, iQoo.com: Price, Specifications, Offers

iQoo 3 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, iQoo.com: Price, Specifications, Offers

iQoo3 was launched in India on February 25, and is available in three variants.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 4 March 2020 06:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iQoo 3 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, iQoo.com: Price, Specifications, Offers

iQoo 3 is 5G capable and supports 55W fast charging

Highlights
  • iQoo 3 was launched in India on February 25
  • This is the company's first smartphone for India
  • The iQoo 3 starts at a price of Rs 36,900

iQoo brand's first smartphone in India, the iQoo 3, will go on sale in the country today, at 12pm IST (noon). The iQoo 3 was unveiled in India last week, on February 25, as the company's flagship offering, powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which comes with a 5G modem - though only the top-specced variant has 5G connectivity enabled. The phone also packs up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage. According to the company, the iQoo 3 will 'redefine' the performance and innovation in the smartphone segment.

 

iQoo 3 price in India, launch offers and sale timings
The iQoo 3 starts at a price of Rs. 36,990 for the 8GB/ 128GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB/ 256GB variant, and finally, Rs. 44,990 for the top-specced 12GB/ 256GB 5G variant. It will be sold via Flipkart, along with special discounts for ICICI bank account holders, who will enjoy up to Rs. 3,000 off on credit card purchases and EMI transactions. Further, Flipkart is offering an additional up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange of old phones. There will also be a no cost EMI for up to 12 months.

The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Wednesday, March 4 and will also be available to buy on iQoo.com.

iQoo3 Specifications
The iQoo 3 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, which comes with a 5G modem. The phone will have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also features a 4m400mAh battery, coupled with an outrageous 55W fast charging, which claims to charge 50 percent of the battery in just 15 minutes.

The iQoo 3 comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1200 nits maximum brightness. The smartphone is also HDR10+ enabled and also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with Carbon Fiber VC Liquid Cooling technology that is said to bring down the CPU temperature by 12 degrees Celsius.

The smartphone was also launched with pressure sensitive shoulder-mounted buttons on the phone's shoulders, which are designed to give a better gaming experience on the phone.

The iQoo 3 features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a depth sensor. In terms of the software, iQoo runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 3, iQoo 3 price in India, iQoo 3 specifications
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Will Launch in Mid-April This Year: Report
WhatsApp Dark Mode Might Arrive Very Soon, as Company Updates Its Logos Across Platforms

Related Stories

iQoo 3 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, iQoo.com: Price, Specifications, Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to All Android, iPhone Users
  3. Xiaomi Said to Pull Mi A3 Android 10 Update After 'Multiple Errors'
  4. New Dish TV, D2h Fees Could Make Your Secondary DTH Connection Cheaper
  5. Realme 3 Pro Gets VoWiFi on Airtel and Jio With Latest Update
  6. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  7. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  8. Samsung Galaxy A21 Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  9. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  10. Honor Magic Watch 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 3 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, iQoo.com: Price, Specifications, Offers
  2. WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to All Android, iPhone Users
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21 Alleged Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  4. Xiaomi, Realme Cancel On-Ground Launch Due to Coronavirus Cases in India, Will Resort to Online Events
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Will Launch in Mid-April This Year: Report
  6. WhatsApp Dark Mode Might Arrive Very Soon, as Company Updates Its Logos Across Platforms
  7. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Rollout Paused Thanks to Multiple Errors: Reports
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9: What We Know So Far, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Nokia Launch Event Set in London for March 19: Here's All You Need to Know
  10. Motorola Razr 2019 India Launch Date Set for March 16: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.