iQoo 3 Now Has an Effective Price of Rs. 31,990 With ICICI Bank Offer

iQoo 3 is the most affordable smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 SoC

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 29 May 2020 15:47 IST
iQoo 3 Now Has an Effective Price of Rs. 31,990 With ICICI Bank Offer

The iQoo 3 has support for 55W fast charging.

Highlights
  • iQoo 3 has a Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • It comes in 4G and 5G variants
  • It has a quad-camera setup

iQoo 3, the first smartphone in India from iQoo is now available at a lower effective price thanks to an offer with ICICI Credit cards. It is recently got a price cut which brought its price down to Rs. 34,990, a price reduction of Rs 2,000 from Rs. 36,990. iQoo is now offering the phone at an effective price of Rs. 31,990 — but only for ICICI Credit Card users.

iQoo 3 price in India

The iQoo 3 is still selling at its revised price of Rs 34,990 which happened late last month. ICICI Bank along with iQoo is offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on all variants of the iQoo 3. This brings the effective price of the base model of the iQoo 3 to Rs. 31,990 down from Rs. 34,990. The mid-variant and the 5G top-variant also get the benefit of this offer as their effective prices are down to Rs. 34,990 and 41,990 from Rs. 37,990 and Rs 44,990 respectively.

Buyer can avail this offer by purchasing the phone using an ICICI Credit card or by purchasing iQoo 3 on EMI. This offer is valid on Flipkart and iQoo's website from May 29 till June 15, 2020.

iQoo 3 specifications

The iQoo 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and is offered in three variants. The base variant of the iQoo 3 offers 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, mid-variant offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, whereas the top variant has 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Only the top variant has support for 5G whereas the other two variants are 4G only.

iQoo recently also announced that this smartphone will receive Android 11 and a guaranteed update to Android 12, as well as security updates for 3 years. The iQoo 3 has a quad-camera setup at the back and packs in a 4,440mAh battery. It also has support for 55W Super FlashCharge fast charging.

iQoo 3

iQoo 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • 5G ready (top-end variant only)
  • Stunning display
  • Fast charging
  • Shoulder buttons for gaming
  • Bad
  • Camera performance needs improvement
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Vivo iQoo 3 review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4440mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQoo, iQoo 3, iQoo 3 5G, iQoo 3 Price, iQoo 3 specifications
