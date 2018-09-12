Apple is all set to unveil its much-awaited iPhone 2018 lineup at an event scheduled for today at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Campus in Cupertino, California. Three variants of the iPhone lineup are expected at the event - a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X successor, a larger 6.5-inch OLED model, and a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD variant. There has been quite a lot of talk around the expected naming scheme, however a new report appears to leave no doubt around it now. As per code found on the Apple site, since pulled, the iPhone 2018 variants will be called the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr in the same order as mentioned above. Alongside, the Apple Watch Series 4 was also mentioned.

This development comes to us from the folks over at AllThings.how, The Verge, and through tipster Ishan Agarwal, all of whom managed to take screenshots of a product sitemap XML file procured from Apple's own website. The XML file has reportedly been taken down now, but not before a lot of interested parties saw them. The leaked sitemap appears to have links to buy cases for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max in colours like White, Black, Midnight Black, Stone, Taupe, and even (PRODUCT) RED. No cases for the iPhone Xr appear to be listed.

Photo Credit: The Verge

Apart from that, Agarwal claims that all storage variants and colour options for the three iPhone models have been listed on Apple's sitemap. The iPhone Xr will reportedly be launched in 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB inbuilt storage models, and five colours - Black, White, Red, Yellow, Coral, and Blue. The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will be sold in 64GB/ 256GB/ 512GB storage options, and in Space Grey, Silver, and Gold colour options.

Not just iPhone, Apple Shop's product sitemap reportedly also leaked information around new 40mm and 44mm watch straps for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4. However, the most interesting part of this leak seems to be that the tech giant might drop the Series branding and call the fourth iteration just the "Apple Watch", the AllThings.how report claims. The upcoming Apple Watch will be made available in GPS and GPS+Cellular configurations, and in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold colour options.

The official iPhone launch event is scheduled for 10am PDT (10:30pm IST). Here's how you can watch the livestream.

New iPhones may well be amazing but will Apple follow a new strategy in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

