The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are Apple's latest smartphones that went on sale in the first round of markets starting Friday, September 21. One of these markets is Australia, and the guys who run the YouTube channel TechSmartt got their hands on one of each to put them through a combined drop test, which involves dropping them from different heights. The YouTuber also compared these results with those of the iPhone X, Apple's 2017 flagship. Let's check out the results and see whether the new iPhone models offer exactly what Apple promises in terms of durability - to recall, at the launch event, it had said the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sport the "most durable smartphone glass in the world."

The video starts off with the pocket test that involves dropping all three phones from a standard pocket height of a pair of jeans. All of the three iPhone variants - the iPhone XS, XS Max, and X - emerge unscathed with no sign of scuffs, scratches or cracks after the first round. The stainless steel build manages to protect the edges from any nicks as well.

This round is followed by a drop from head height, from the ear when on a call. First to fail is last year's iPhone X which develops a substantial crack on the side of the display that first hit the ground. However, fortunately, the iPhone XS does not get damaged by a drop from the same level. The larger iPhone XS Max does get a "sizeable scuff" on the top part of the handset.

Then comes the final drop test, one from a height of 10 feet or about 3 metres. The iPhone X falls on its back and the glass on the back as well as on the display gets completely shattered due to the impact. The iPhone XS, next, surprises with absolutely no sign of damage even after that high a fall. Lastly, the iPhone XS Max does get half a screen crack owing mostly due to the weight difference compared to the iPhone XS. Add to that, the XS Max model's display also began glitching out after the impact.

Despite the fact that these tests show a major upgrade in terms of glass durability on the newer iPhone models, drop tests aren't necessarily a golden standard for testing how durable glass is. Real-world conditions are usually different from these prescribed tests and experience can differ from user to user.