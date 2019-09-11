With the launch of the new iPhone 11 series, Apple has made revisions to the pricing of its older generation iPhone models in India. The new maximum retail prices (MRP) are now reflecting on the Apple India website, and most iPhone models are now reflecting new reduced price tags. The iPhone 7 is seen retailing for as low as Rs. 29,990 for the base 64GB storage options and the iPhone XR is now priced at Rs. 49,990 for the 64GB storage option. The iPhone XS gets a price cut of Rs. 10,000, and the iPhone 8 Plus now starts at an MRP of Rs. 49,900. Notably, the iPhone XS Max doesn't have any prices listed on the Apple India site for now, and we can expect Apple to update this information soon. Also to be noted is that not every storage variant has a price listed on the Apple site, and once again, the company can be expected to make the revisions public in the near future.

Starting with last year's iPhone XS, the 64GB variant is now priced at Rs. 89,900 and the 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 1,03,900. The iPhone XS price in India last year was set at Rs. 99,900 for the 64GB variant, while its 256GB option comes at Rs. 1,14,900, and these prices were reflecting until this most recent price cut.

The iPhone XR is currently priced in India at Rs. 49,900 for the 64GB storage options and Rs. 54,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The launch prices of both the variants were set at Rs. 76,900 and Rs. 81,900 respectively. Earlier in April, the iPhone XR price in India was revised to Rs. 59,900 and Rs. 64,900, respectively.

Model Old iPhone Price in India New iPhone Price in India iPhone XS 64GB Rs. 99,900 Rs. 89,900 iPhone XS 256GB Rs. 1,14,900 Rs. 1,03,900 iPhone XR 64GB Rs. 59,900 Rs. 49,900 iPhone XR 128GB Rs. 64,900 Rs. 54,900 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Rs. 69,900 Rs. 49,900 iPhone 8 64GB Rs. 59,900 Rs. 39,900 iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Rs. 49,900 Rs. 37,900 iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Rs. 59,900 Rs. 42,900 iPhone 7 32GB Rs. 39,900 Rs. 29,900 iPhone 7 128GB Rs. 49,900 Rs. 34,900



Now moving on to older iPhone models, the iPhone X hasn't received a price cut as such, and is still listed with last year prices starting at Rs. 91,900 and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,06,900. The iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, has received a massive price cut and is now priced starting at Rs. 49,900 for the 64GB option and the 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 54,900. The last cut price of the iPhone 8 Plus was Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB option, which means an effective price cut of Rs. 20,000 has been applied on the base variant. Lastly, the iPhone 8 launched two years ago is now priced at Rs. 39,900 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 44,900 for the 128GB option. The last cut price of the iPhone 8 was at Rs. 59,900 for the 64GB option, which means a Rs. 20,000 price cut has been applied on this base variant as well.

Similarly, the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB and 128GB options are now priced at Rs. 37,900 and Rs. 42,900, respectively. Before this price cut, the iPhone 7 Plus used to retail at Rs. 49,900 and Rs. 59,900 respectively. And the iPhone 7 is currently listed on the Apple website for Rs. 29,900 for the 32GB storage option and Rs. 34,900 for the 128GB storage option. This means the phone has seen an up to Rs. 10,000 price cut, as before this, it was retailing at Rs. 39,900 and Rs. 49,900 respectively.

All of the old iPhone models, except for the iPhone X and iPhone XS Max, have received price cuts. As you'd probably have noticed however, not every storage model has its new prices listed on the Apple India site, but we can expect the company to update this information soon. We will update this piece when that happens. The phones should soon be available at the new prices on Amazon, Flipkart, and other online stores. At the time of writing, the new prices weren't reflecting on the e-commerce sites as of yet, but price cuts of different variations were being offered. As mentioned, these are the MRP prices of all the iPhone models, and the retailers may sell them at different prices.