Now that the new iPhones are out, early shipping estimates and forecasts on which variant will do well have surfaced. According to Digitimes Research, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR will possibly reach 85 million unit shipments before the end of this year. Out of three, the iPhone XR will perform really well, with the variant accounting for half of the total mentioned shipments. This feat is predicted, even though the iPhone XR is set to launch in October, a few weeks later than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

These figures by Digitimes Research seem to be a little overwhelming, as it expects over 85 million shipments to be achieved in just three and a half months. Furthermore, it predicts that the iPhone XR will ship over 40 million units in just two and half months. To recall, the anniversary iPhone X reportedly reached the 60 million mark after ten months of launch.

"As compared to China-based rival vendors, which have been aggressively ramping up shipments, Apple has never engaged itself in pricing competition to shore up its unit shipments, and instead has been focusing on achieving sustained growth in both revenues and profits," Digitimes Research says in its report.

Factoring in all iPhone models, Apple is predicted to ship 127 million units globally in the second half of 2018, and with the new iPhones having the highest ever ASP, the overall revenue from iPhones is expected to increase by 10 percent year-on-year, with the forecast being at $100 billion between July to December.

