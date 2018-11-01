Apple this week announced a partnership with Citibank to offer a cashback of 10 percent on MRP when purchasing certain iPhone models using Citibank credit cards. The offer is valid across select offline retail stores for both non-EMI and EMI transactions. Cashback on bundled iPhone + AirPods combos is valid only on non-EMI transactions. However, this offer is not valid when using Citi Corporate cards. Additionally, Citibank or Apple have not defined any upper absolute limit on the cashback. Validity period of the cashback offer is until 11:59pm on November 7, 2018.

In terms of non-EMI transactions, 10 percent Citibank cashback is valid on these products: iPhone XS/ iPhone XS Max and AirPods combo, iPhone XR and AirPods combo, iPhone X and AirPods combo, iPhone 8/ iPhone 8 Plus and AirPods combo, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone 6.

As for EMI transactions of 12 months and 24 months, the same 10 percent cashback is applicable on all iPhone models iPhone 6 and above, however AirPods combos are not part of this offer. A rate of 13 percent per annum is valid on EMI transactions of 12 and 24 month EMI for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Both of these above-mentioned offers are valid until stocks last; add-on Citibank cards will be treated as separate cards. Cashback will expectedly be credited on or before 90 business days from the date of transaction to customers having open and active card accounts.

Apart from that, Citibank has listed several other terms and conditions including the fact that the offer is applicable on only one valid transaction per card. The offer will only be valid at offline stores only when complete payment is made on Citibank credit cards. This offer is applicable on transactions done via brand EMI channel on Plutus/ Pine Labs POS terminals only. The charge slip with mentioned cashback needs to be retained for future consideration. To view all terms and the list of participating stores, click here.