iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available for purchase in India starting today via both online and offline channels. The latest iPhone models will become available to purchase in the country at 6pm IST. While the iPhone XS comes with a starting price of Rs. 99,900, the iPhone XS Max starts at Rs. 1,09,900. Pre-orders for both new iPhone models are already live through Airtel Online Store, Flipkart, and Jio.com. Apple-authorised distributors have also listed the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max with EMI offers. Similarly, Airtel Online Store and Flipkart are taking pre-orders for the latest models along with offering cashbacks and discounts. Apple unveiled the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max as the new upgrades of the iPhone X earlier this month. Both models come with dual-SIM support.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max price in India

The iPhone XS price in India has been set at Rs. 99,900 for the 64GB variant, while its 256GB option comes at Rs. 1,14,900 and the 512GB model is available at Rs. 1,34,900. The iPhone XS Max, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 256GB variant is available at Rs. 1,24,900 and 512GB variant at Rs. 1,44,900.

Airtel Online Store is taking pre-orders for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max alongside offering a five percent cashback on Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit cards. The cashback can notably be availed through 12-month and 24-month EMI options. Further, users can avail five times reward points on all non-EMI transactions. Airtel is also offering the option to pick up the iPhone on the day of its availability from a nearby Airtel Store post 6pm on Friday. Customers can alternatively opt for the shipping of the new iPhone models at their doorstep.

Similar to Airtel Online Store, Flipkart has listed all storage variants of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max for pre-orders. The e-commerce site is also running an exchange offer to give up to Rs. 13,500 of discount on the new iPhone models in lieu of an old smartphone. Customers can also opt for a five percent discount by pre-ordering the latest iPhone models using an HDFC Bank credit card, RBL Bank credit card, or the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. EMI options on Flipkart start from Rs. 4,149 per month.

Customers also can pick the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max through Jio.com. It has currently listed all three storage variants — 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB — in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray colour options. Furthermore, the latest iPhone units will be shipped from Jio.com after the new models will go on sale in the country.

IndiaiStore.com, the official website of Apple distributors in India, is set to sell the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max along with EMI options. The iPhone XS 64GB variant is available with an EMI option of Rs. 4,499 for 24 months, whereas the iPhone XS 256GB variant can be purchased on a monthly installment of Rs. 5,175 for 24 months and the iPhone XS 512GB variant is available at Rs. 6,076 per month for 24 months. Similarly, customers need to pay Rs. 4,999, Rs. 5,678, and Rs. 6,587 per month for 24 months for the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options of the iPhone XS Max, respectively. Customers can also use Axis Bank credit cards and Citi credit cards to avail a five percent cashback on their purchases. Besides, there are 5X reward points on all non-EMI transactions.

Offline availability of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max has already been confirmed by Apple distributors Ingram Micro and Redington. While Ingram Micro will make the fresh iPhone models available for purchase through over 3,000 retail locations across India, Redington will kick off the availability of the new offerings through over 2,500 retail locations.

Apart from India, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max go on sale in Andorra, Armenia, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and South Africa for the first time on Friday. Last week, the new models were went on sale in more than 30 countries and territories including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE, UK, US, and US Virgin Islands.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max specifications

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max run iOS 12 out-of-the-box. While the iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch (1125x2234 pixels) OLED Super Retina Display along with the same notch design as featured on the iPhone X last year, the iPhone XS Max has a 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina panel with a 1242x2688 pixel resolution along with a similar display notch. Both models have an A12 Bionic SoC that is touted to be the industry first 7nm processor. The six-core A12 Bionic SoC has two performance cores with up to 15 percent faster and 40 percent lower power than last year's A11 Bionic, and four efficiency cores with up to 50 percent lower power than the previous A-Series chip. The iPhone models sport a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and another 12-megapixel telephoto secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera setup has a six-element lens and supports 2x optical zoom. Also, there is an improved TrueTone quad-LED flash. For selfies, there is a 7-megapixel RGB camera sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture. The frontal sensor is available under the TrueDepth Camera system that enables an improved Face ID support.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of onboard storage options. There is a surgical-grade stainless steel build with glass casing on both front and back. Also, there is IP68-certified water and dust resistance. The back panel of the latest iPhone models also supports wireless charging. Apple hasn't revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. However, it claims that while the iPhone XS delivers 30 minutes more battery life than the iPhone X, the iPhone XS is touted to deliver even one hour more battery life than the iPhone XS.