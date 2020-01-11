Technology News
Apple Offering Free Replacement of Faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Smart Battery Cases

Apple will replace these cases for free, and affected users are asked to head to an Apple Authorised Service Provider or make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store to get the Smart Battery Case replaced.

Updated: 11 January 2020 16:32 IST
Apple Offering Free Replacement of Faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Smart Battery Cases

Apple says iPhone XS smart battery case may not work properly

Highlights
  • Apple notes that the program doesn’t extend the warranty coverage
  • Replacement program cover for only affected Smart Battery case users
  • Only iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR cases will be replaced at no cost

Apple claims that few faulty Smart Battery Cases were sold last year for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR phones. These cases may be giving charging issues to buyers now, and if that is the case, Apple is offering a free replacement to affected users. The Cupertino giant has launched the Smart Battery Case Replacement Program for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR phones, and users can head to any authorised service provider to get it replaced free of charge.

Apple says that affected Smart Battery Cases units were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. The company asserts that these affected units do not pose any safety threats, and may just not be functioning properly. One of the many issues could be possible – the battery case will not charge the phones at all or the case will only charge the phones intermittently when plugged into power, and the case may not charge itself or may only charge when the plugged into power. In any of these scenarios, Apple will replace the case for free, and affected users can head to an Apple Authorised Service Provider or make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store to get the Smart Battery Case replaced.

Apple notes that this replacement program covers only affected Smart Battery cases for two years after the first retail sale of the unit. The program doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the Smart Battery Case, and the replacement or repair will be limited to the original country or region of purchase.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Smart Battery Case were launched in January last year, and come with a price tag of $129 (roughly Rs. 9,200). It is touted to increase talk time up to 33 hours in case of the iPhone XS or up to 39 hours in case of the iPhone XR.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Apple, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, Smart Battery Cases
