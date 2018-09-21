Apple announced its three new iPhone models last week, and now pre-orders have effectively begun for the two flagships in India. Apart from 5,000+ retail outlets, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are up for pre-orders on Flipkart. Even the Airtel Online Store has the two premium variants phones up for pre-order. Flipkart has listed exchange offers and cashbacks from banks as part of the pre-order offers, and Airtel has also listed cashback offers. The new iPhone models price in India starts at Rs. 99,900, and the cheaper iPhone XR model will go on sale in October.

iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR: Which iPhone Should Indians Buy?

Flipkart has all the storage variants of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max up for pre-order. The iPhone XS price in India starts at Rs. 99,900 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs. 1,14,900 and Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively. Likewise, buyers will have to shell out Rs. 1,09,900, Rs. 1,24,900, and Rs. 1,44,900 for the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options of the iPhone XS Max, respectively. Flipkart has listed an exchange offer of up to Rs. 13,500 on all iPhone models. Furthermore, there's a 5 percent off if you pre-order the phone using a HDFC Bank credit card, RBL Bank credit card, or the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. EMI options start from Rs. 4,149 per month. To pre-order one of the variants of the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max from Flipkart, head here.

Airtel Online Store, as promised, is also taking pre-orders for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It is offering 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit cards, only for users who avail 12 and 24 month EMI option. Users can also avail 5X reward points on all non-EMI transactions. Airtel also has the option to pick up the phone on the day of launch from a nearby Store after September 28 at 6.00pm IST. Alternatively, it will also ship it to your delivery address if you're not in a hurry. Head here to pre-order from Airtel Online Store.

Apart from Airtel and Flipkart, distributors Ingram Micro and Redington have announced that the OLED iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max variants will also be made available at over 3,000 and 2,500 retail locations across India, respectively. The two iPhone XS and XS Max variants are available in Gold, Space Grey and Silver colour options.

Coming to the cheaper iPhone XR, it will become available to buy in the country from October 26. The iPhone XR 64GB is priced at Rs. 76,900, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 81,900, and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 91,900.

Will Apple ever launch reasonably priced iPhones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

