NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre Orders Begin on Flipkart, Airtel Store: All That You Need to Know

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre-Orders Begin on Flipkart, Airtel Store: All That You Need to Know

, 21 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre-Orders Begin on Flipkart, Airtel Store: All That You Need to Know

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sport a powerful A12 Bionic SoC

Highlights

  • iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max up for pre-order on Flipkart, Airtel Store
  • It is also made available in 5000+ offline stores
  • Flipkart has listed an exchange offer of up to Rs. 13,500

Apple announced its three new iPhone models last week, and now pre-orders have effectively begun for the two flagships in India. Apart from 5,000+ retail outlets, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are up for pre-orders on Flipkart. Even the Airtel Online Store has the two premium variants phones up for pre-order. Flipkart has listed exchange offers and cashbacks from banks as part of the pre-order offers, and Airtel has also listed cashback offers. The new iPhone models price in India starts at Rs. 99,900, and the cheaper iPhone XR model will go on sale in October.

iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR: Which iPhone Should Indians Buy?

Flipkart has all the storage variants of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max up for pre-order. The iPhone XS price in India starts at Rs. 99,900 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs. 1,14,900 and Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively. Likewise, buyers will have to shell out Rs. 1,09,900, Rs. 1,24,900, and Rs. 1,44,900 for the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options of the iPhone XS Max, respectively. Flipkart has listed an exchange offer of up to Rs. 13,500 on all iPhone models. Furthermore, there's a 5 percent off if you pre-order the phone using a HDFC Bank credit card, RBL Bank credit card, or the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. EMI options start from Rs. 4,149 per month. To pre-order one of the variants of the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max from Flipkart, head here.

Airtel Online Store, as promised, is also taking pre-orders for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It is offering 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit cards, only for users who avail 12 and 24 month EMI option. Users can also avail 5X reward points on all non-EMI transactions. Airtel also has the option to pick up the phone on the day of launch from a nearby Store after September 28 at 6.00pm IST. Alternatively, it will also ship it to your delivery address if you're not in a hurry. Head here to pre-order from Airtel Online Store.

Apart from Airtel and Flipkart, distributors Ingram Micro and Redington have announced that the OLED iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max variants will also be made available at over 3,000 and 2,500 retail locations across India, respectively. The two iPhone XS and XS Max variants are available in Gold, Space Grey and Silver colour options.

Coming to the cheaper iPhone XR, it will become available to buy in the country from October 26. The iPhone XR 64GB is priced at Rs. 76,900, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 81,900, and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 91,900.

Will Apple ever launch reasonably priced iPhones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Reportedly Plans to Lower Memory Chip Growth as Demand Slowdown Looms
Netflix Renews Sacred Games for Season 2, New Director Neeraj Ghaywan Announced
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre-Orders Begin on Flipkart, Airtel Store: All That You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  3. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
  5. WhatsApp Will No Longer Work on iPhone 3GS and Older iPhone Models
  6. New Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Input, Echo Plus, and Echo Sub Launched for India
  7. BSNL FTTH Broadband Plans Refreshed to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
  8. Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, More Available With Deals in Honor Days Sale
  9. Vivo Y81 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  10. Watch the New Trailer for Little Things Season 2, Out in October
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.