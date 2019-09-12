iPhone XS Max Discontinued in India After iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch

Apple recently launched its latest iPhones - the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new smartphones are set to go on sale in India starting September 27, with prices starting at Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB iPhone 11, and going up to Rs. 1,41,900 for the 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max. The launch of the new iPhones also means that Apple has revised its pricing and strategy with regard to some of its older devices. We also see that 2018's iPhone XS Max is being discontinued to make way for the new devices.

The iPhone XS Max (Review) was launched in September 2018, with prices ranging from Rs. 1,09,900 to Rs. 1,44,900 depending on the storage variant, at launch. Gadgets 360 has now learnt that the iPhone XS Max is no longer on sale, apart from existing stocks that may already be with retailers. Once these stocks run out, the iPhone XS Max will be officially discontinued, to make way for the new iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is its successor in the lineup.

The iPhone XS Max was the most expensive iPhone of 2018, but with the launch of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the device is definitely much less relevant in the lineup. The high starting price of the iPhone XS Max coupled with the fact that it's now a year old means that buyers with a higher budget will likely opt for the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max instead.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XR, which were launched alongside the iPhone XS Max in September 2018, remain on sale in India at reduced prices. This makes them attractive options for buyers who may not be willing to spend more on the newer devices, but still want high-end iPhone models.