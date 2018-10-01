The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were showcased to the world in mid-September, and later went on sale in certain markets by the end of last month. Now that millions of Apple fans around the world have their hands on the latest and greatest from Apple, issues are being reported by some users, as everyone gets familiar with their units. The most recent development states that some of the new phones are not charging automatically even when plugged into a power source, and require some sort of manual input from the user to initiate charging. Let’s get into the details of a potential iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max ‘charge-gate’.

It all started with a post on Apple’s Communities portal on September 24, when a user claimed a Lightning port charging issue with his newly bought iPhone XS Max. “I connect the Lightning cable to my phone to charge and most of the time it’s automatically charges. However I’ve noticed several times plugging the phone in and no charge comes up. Tried unplugging and plugging back in, sometimes it’ll work [sic].” He goes on to mention that keeping the unit untouched doesn’t work and he has to illuminate the screen for the charging icon to pop up. Having used only Apple-branded cables to charge the phone, he believes that this could either be a port issue or something related to software.

There seemed to be no charging issues with the iPhone XS Max variant we tested, which was with the Apple-branded 12W charger.

Ever since the post last week, dozens of users have commented with similar issues mostly regarding different configurations and colour variants of the iPhone XS Max. However, heading over to Reddit, where a similar thread was created over the weekend, the picture seems to change a bit.

“My iPhone X did this also, so it’s not just the iPhone XS. I chalked it up to their USB security updates,” mentions a user. Following that are few comments about these issues popping up on older iPhones like the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 Plus. 9to5Mac adds that some users report issues on iPad models as well, apart from the iPhone XS.

The post has since been picked up by popular YouTuber Unbox Therapy who performed his own test to verify the issue. What his findings reveal is that while the iPhone X and iPhone XS respond normally to the Lightning cable, the iPhone XS Max only displays the charging icon when tapped to wake.

Apple has not responded to the ‘charge-gate’ issue yet, but this could certainly be linked to the latest iOS 12 update. If that is indeed the case, a simple software update might be the solution for this issue.