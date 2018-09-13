Apple unveiled the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the cheaper iPhone XR at its special event held at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California on Wednesday. The latest and greatest from Apple's bandwagon offer the improved Apple A12 Bionic SoC, upgraded cameras, improved Face ID technology, and more colour options. However, in classic Apple fashion, no details around RAM and CPU clock speed were announced. The handsets appear to have made their way to benchmarking website Geekbench where they have been listed with single-core score, multi-core score, RAM, and other details.

As per the purported Geekbench screenshots shared by LetsGoDigital , the most affordable of the lot, iPhone XR received a single-core score of 4,754 and multi-core score of 9,367, thanks to the phone's A12 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, and iOS 12. To compare this with the iPhone XR's Android contemporaries, in our review we noted that the Samsung Galaxy S9 scored 3,719 and 8,971 respectively. Additionally, even the Galaxy Note 9 got a lower single-core score of 3,756 and multi-core score of 8,997 points.

Yet another screenshot shows results for the iPhone XS Max that blows away competition with a single-core score of 4,813 and multi-core score of 10,266. Other details include 4GB RAM, iOS 12, and the 6-core A12 Bionic SoC. After launch, the iPhone X had received a single-core and multi-core score of 4,188 and 10,069, respectively. Benchmark details of the smaller iPhone XS have not been revealed yet, but it is also expected to sport 4GB of RAM. The iPhone X comes with 3GB of RAM.

As for pricing, the iPhone XS starts at $999 (Rs. 99,900 in India) in the US for the 64GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage model is priced at $1,149 (Rs. 1,14,900 in India), and the top-end 512GB storage has a price tag of $1,349 (Rs. 1,34,900 in India). The iPhone XS Max starts at $1,099 (Rs. 1,09,900 in India) and the iPhone XR at $749 (Rs. 76,900 in India).