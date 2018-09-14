iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 Pre-Orders Are Now Open

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4 pre-orders are now live on Apple Store website and iOS app in the US, and other first wave launch countries. All of the three Apple devices will start shipping in their first batch starting September 21 for early birds. Subsequent buyers are expected to receive their orders within the next few weeks. While the iPhone XS duo get slightly bumped up specifications, the Apple Watch Series 4 is a serious upgrade with a new edge-to-edge design, ECG capabilities, and other major improvements. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will become available to buy in India from September 28.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max can be bought in the US across four mobile carriers - AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon - as well as in the SIM-free, unlocked variant. The handsets can be purchased in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB inbuilt storage models. The base 64GB variant of the iPhone XS is priced at $999, the 256GB model costs $1,149, while the 512GB variant comes in at $1,349. On the other hand, the iPhone XS Max starts at $1,099 for the 64GB model, $1,249 for the 256GB variant, and goes up to $1,449 for the 512GB model.

Apart from the US, other countries and territories in the first launch wave are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK, and the US Virgin Islands.

Apple Watch Series 4 is available for pre-order at a price of $399 for the GPS-only 40mm model and $429 for the 44mm strap. The GPS+Cellular variant starts at $499 for the 40mm strap and $529 for the one with the larger 44mm band. The Series 4 with Stainless Steel case starts at $699. Even the Hermes and Nike+ editions are available for pre-order. Apple Watch Series 4 GPS variant pre-orders opened in 26 countries and territories including the US today, while Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+Cellular variant pre-orders in 16 countries and territories including the US. India availability has not been specified.

The iPhone XR will go up for pre-orders from October 19, with shipping slated for October 26. India will get the phone on the same date.

India pricing and availability of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4 have also been revealed. The iPhone XS is priced at Rs. 99,900, Rs. 1,14,900, and Rs. 1,34,900 for the three storage configurations. And, the iPhone XS Max is priced at Rs. 1,09,900, Rs. 1,24,900, and Rs. 1,44,900, respectively.

Airtel has announced that pre-orders for the two phones will go live starting September 21, and October 19 for the iPhone XR, on the Airtel online store. Apple Watch Series 4 price in India starts at Rs. 40,900, Gadgets 360 has learnt, however there is no word on availability.

