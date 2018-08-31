Apple just sent out invites for one of the most awaited tech events globally - the 2018 iPhone launch - slated for September 12 at the company's Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The "Gather Round" teaser issued with the invite does not reveal much about the hardware products expected at the event, however reports have now surfaced that give us an alleged first look at the two upcoming iPhone XS OLED models and the Apple Watch Series 4. Apart from these two products, the rumoured Retina Display MacBook Air might also make its way to the iPhone 2018 event.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, we have our first look at what will be the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch variants of the upcoming iPhone XS. This glimpse at the two phones, stacked on top of each other, suggests that the two variants will borrow the iPhone X's design and get a new gold colour option, not seen with last year's model. The report does not show any renders of the rumoured, cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone expected in September. The iPhone XS variants will start shipping in late September, as per the 9to5Mac report.

As per a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, both the OLED models are supposed to sport similar specifications - the latest Apple A12 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB/ 256GB/ 512GB of inbuilt storage, dual 12-megapixel rear camera sensors, and a stainless steel casing. The 5.8-inch variant might be priced starting at $800 (roughly Rs. 56,600), and the 6.5-inch model at $900 (about Rs. 63,500).

Yet another report by 9to5Mac gives us a look at the Apple Watch Series 4 that is rumoured to launch at the September 12 Apple event, alongside the three iPhone models. Borrowing design elements from the iPhone, the Series 4 is expected to arrive with an "edge-to-edge" display with minimal bezels and up to 15 percent bigger displays compared to last year's Apple Watch Series 3.

Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

A new watch face is also coming this time around and will display more information than previous faces. The analogue watch face will show eight complications in all, placed within and around the clock hands. The renders also show a new hole in between the digital crown and the side button, which could be for an additional microphone for better noise cancellation.

A Bloomberg report from earlier this month pointed towards the probable launch of a low-cost MacBook with Retina Display, which could make it the successor to the MacBook Air that hasn't seen an upgrade in years. While Apple usually refreshes its Mac range in October, we could expect this low-cost variant to make an appearance in September.