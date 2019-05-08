Technology News

iPhone Models Available With Up to Rs. 12,000 Cashback Offers on Paytm Mall

There is 5 percent extra cashback on using ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Updated: 8 May 2019 19:17 IST
Paytm Cashback festival is now live on the e-retailer's website and app

Highlights
  • The buyers can opt for different promocodes on Paytm Mall
  • There are promocodes with cashback up to 7 percent of order value
  • ICICI Bank offer will continue until May 31

Paytm Mall is running a cashback festival on its website and as a part of the same the e-retailer is providing a number of cashback offers on pretty much Apple's entire iPhone lineup in India. The amount of Paytm Cash available as a cashback is different for every model and there are several other non-Paytm Cash cashback options as well. Additionally, the consumers using their ICICI Bank credit card to make the iPhone purchase on the website will also get 5 percent extra cashback.

Paytm Mall hasn't listed an end date for the offer right now, but even then, if you are planning to buy an iPhone right now, you should do it as soon as possible, else the stock might run out or the sale may come to an end. The ICICI Bank credit card offer will continue until May 31. You can head over to Paytm Mall website to check out all the offers.

Talking about the specifics, all Apple iPhone models, from iPhone SE to iPhone XS Max, have been listed with offers on Paytm Mall. The e-retailer has listed multiple promo codes for different models, one of which can be availed by a consumer, in addition to the ICICI Bank credit card offer.

The “Save7” promocode seems to be the best option, but it is not available for all iPhone models. With the promo code, Paytm Mall is providing up to 7 percent Paytm Cash cashback with a maximum of Rs. 10,000.

The “Buy5” promocode is another good option for iPhone buyers and it entails 5 percent Paytm Cash cashback with a maximum of Rs. 15,000.

Apart from these two Paytm Cash cashback option, there are promocodes providing movie vouchers of different amount, electricity bill payment vouchers, Paytm first membership vouchers, and free Echo Dot voucher. Not all promocodes are available for all models. The more expensive the iPhone, the more promocodes you will find on the Paytm Mall listing.

To see all available Paytm Mall promocodes, click or tap on the Paytm Cashback offer banner on the listing page.

By using both Paytm Cash cashback voucher and ICICI Bank Credit Card cashback offer, you can get iPhone XS Max 256GB version, which is the most expensive iPhone model available on Paytm Mall right now, at an effective price of Rs. 1,14,156, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,24,900.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, Apple, iPhone, Paytm Mall, Paytm
