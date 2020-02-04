Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Apple Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: Price Cut on iPhone XS, Rs. 7,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11 Pro, More

Flipkart Apple Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: Price Cut on iPhone XS, Rs. 7,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11 Pro, More

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro won’t see a price cut, but no-cost EMI option will be listed from Rs. 10,817. Furthermore, HDFC debit and credit card holders will see a flat discount of Rs. 7,000 on purchase through EMI and non-EMI transactions.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 12:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Apple Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: Price Cut on iPhone XS, Rs. 7,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11 Pro, More

HDFC card holders get Rs. 5,000 off on iPhone XR

Highlights
  • iPhone 8 64GB will be listed at Rs. 34,999
  • iPhone 6s will go on sale for as low as Rs. 23,999 during the sale
  • iPhone 11 Pro will be offered at a no-cost EMI of Rs. 10,817

Flipkart is hosting Apple Days on its site offering discount and deals on varied iPhones. The sale will begin on tomorrow i.e., February 5, and go on till February 8. The iPhone XR will be listed with no-cost EMI options, and the iPhone XS 64GB variant will be listed with a Rs. 5,000 discounted price tag. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will be listed with no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 10,817, and HDFC Bank is offering further discount on purchase as well.

Starting with the iPhone XS 64GB variant, the Flipkart Apple Days sale will list the model at a discounted price tag of Rs. 54,999. The current listed price is Rs. 59,999, which means a price cut of Rs. 5,000 will be offered during the Flipkart sale. The e-commerce site will offer further exchange discount on the iPhone XS as well.

Coming to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the two variants won't see a price cut, but no-cost EMI options will be listed with the EMIs starting from Rs. 10,817 during the Flipkart sale. Furthermore, HDFC debit and credit card holders will see a flat discount of Rs. 7,000 on purchase via EMI and non-EMI transactions.

Similarly, the iPhone XR will also not see a price cut, but Flipkart will offer a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs. 8,317 per month. HDFC Band debit and credit card holders will get a flat discount of Rs. 5,000. The iPhone 8 64GB will be listed at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999, and older phones like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will begin from Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 33,999, respectively. The iPhone 6S 32GB model will be listed for as low as Rs. 23,999 during the Flipkart sale.

The Apple Days deals are listed on the dedicated sale page on Flipkart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Superb display
  • Dual SIM support is finally an option
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XS review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 12
Resolution 1125x2436 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 1821mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Dual camera
  • Excellent battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
  • Expensive
  • Ungainly
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 Plus review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Apple A10 Fusion
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 2900mAh
OS iOS 10
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Apple Days, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 6s
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date

Related Stories

Flipkart Apple Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: Price Cut on iPhone XS, Rs. 7,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11 Pro, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  3. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  5. Airtel Digital TV Users Hit by Issue That Changes Subscriber Details
  6. iQoo 5G Phone Teased in India, Virat Kohli Could Be Using It Already
  7. Vivo V19 Series May Debut in India in March Ahead of IPL 2020
  8. Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More on Prime Video in February
  9. BlackBerry Phones to No Longer Be Made by TCL - End of Line for BlackBerry?
  10. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Apple Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: Price Cut on iPhone XS, Rs. 7,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11 Pro, More
  2. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date
  3. Realme TV Announcement Expected at MWC 2020
  4. Hotstar February 2020 Releases: Toy Story 4, MasterChef US, Prati Roju Pandage, and More
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Cameras, Redmi K30 Pro to Offer 64-Megapixel Snapper
  6. Amazon Prime Video February 2020 Releases: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More
  7. Poco X2 Price in India Revealed, Available From February 11: Highlights
  8. BlackBerry Smartphones to No Longer Be Produced by TCL. Does This Mean the End of the Line for BlackBerry Smartphones?
  9. Coronavirus: iPhone Output Expected to Be Affected if China Extends Foxconn Factory Halt
  10. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Tipped to Launch on February 13, Go Sale on Soon After
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.