Whenever Apple launches its annual iPhone upgrades, they are bound to be pitted against its rival company Samsung's flagships. The 2018 iPhone models include the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and they feature absolute top-of-the-line specifications. However, the company's most affordable handset iPhone XR comes with a few compromises to lower the cost. Yet, a YouTuber in a new video decided to pit the smartphone against the powerful Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in a speed test. Surprisingly, both the smartphones were able to squeak out a good fight.

Apple didn't reveal memory details on the new iPhone XR, but according to a recent iFixit teardown, the smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 9 packs 8GB of RAM. Despite the difference in RAM, YouTuber Phonebuff wanted to test how the iPhone XR will perform compared to the Galaxy Note 9, because of Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip. As seen in the video, the iPhone XR did hold up against Samsung's flagship.

The video posted by the YouTube channel tests the overall performance of the iPhone XR and Galaxy Note 9 with two rounds of apps launched on each phone to find a winner. In the video, the Apple iPhone XR is seen to race through the first lap of the speed test, which involves opening sixteen apps and games such as Facebook, Starbucks, Microsoft Word, Camera, and Subway Surfers, roughly 15 seconds quicker than the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

However, in the next lap, in which the same series of apps is accessed to test how quickly the competitors are able to recall them from their memory, the Samsung flagship managed to make up for the lost time to tie with the iPhone XR. In the end, the iPhone XR ended with a total time of 2:38:33 and the Galaxy Note 9 finished at 2:38:48.

It is worth noting that the latest speed test isn't definite for measuring real-world performance neither of the iPhone XR nor the Galaxy Note 9. There may be some instances in which you'll see the latest iPhone defeating the top-end Galaxy Note 9, or vice versa. Also, network latency plays a vital role especially in loading apps that access Web services.