iPhone XR the Bestselling Smartphone in the US in Q1 2019: CIRP

25 April 2019
iPhone XR was launched alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in September last year

iPhone XR, Apple's most affordable model in the current iPhone lineup, was the bestselling smartphone from the company in the US during the last quarter of 2018. And, we are here in April of 2019 and the smartphone is still dominating the sales in the US by still being the bestselling iPhone model in the last quarter (Apple's fiscal second quarter) as per a new report shared by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). But as the Cupertino based tech giant doesn't reveal the iPhone units sale numbers any more, the CIRP has based its findings on a small survey from 500 people.

According to a new report by CIRP, all the three iPhone models; iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR accounted for 59 percent of the total US iPhone sales during Apple's fiscal second quarter, with the iPhone XR accounting for 38 percent sales alone. CIRP partner and co-founder, Joseph Lowitz says, “It remains the bestselling individual model again this quarter, after launch early in the December 2018 quarter. In the US, the newest iPhone models sold about as well as the newest models a year ago, at about 60 percent of total sales. Based on these trends, we estimate an Average Selling Price of around $800, a decrease from the previous quarter.“  

Ever since the iPhone XR has launched, it has remained the bestselling smartphone for Apple. It all started back in November 2018, when it was Counterpoint noted that the smartphone was the bestselling iPhone model, despite a 20 percent drop in overall sales year-on-year. Additionally, according to an earlier report by CIRP, within 30 days of its release, the iPhone XR accounted for 32 percent of the total iPhone sales in the USA.  Earlier this year in January, all the current iPhone models including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR were discounted in Japan due to poor sales. The price-cut not only came in Japan but was also seen in China with the discount being as steep as $118 for the entry-level iPhone XR. Lastly, earlier this month, the Cupertino based tech-giant discounted the iPhone XR in India as well, in a limited time promotion, with the starting price now set at Rs. 59,900 for the base variant.

The latest report by CIRP is based on a survey done on 500 US Apple customers, which is a rather small number. And while the survey and the sales do prove that the iPhone XR is the bestselling iPhone model, it stills doesn't change the fact that because of the lower pricing of the handset, the average selling price of the iPhone has come down significantly when compared to earlier times.

