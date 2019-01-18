The 2019 iPhone XR successor could feature improved LTE connectivity, thanks to better antenna design. A research note from Barclays claims that the iPhone XR's successor this year will come with the same antenna layout as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Currently, the iPhone XR includes two antennas and this year's variant is expected to include 4x4 MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) antenna layout found on the premium iPhone models this year.

This could translate into better LTE data transfer speeds on the new iPhone XR model. The improvement could help make the entry-level iPhone model stand out. Currently, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max offer gigabit-class LTE using multiple antennas while the iPhone XR features 2x2 MIMO setup for LTE.

According to a report by Apple Insider, which claims to have seen the research note by Barclays, it's still unclear if this is a prediction coming from the analysts or a source in the supply chain. Nevertheless, the report does mention that the iPhone XR's successor is set to receive an improved antenna system.

2019 iPhone models are also expected to include Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). Apple is reportedly planning to launch three new iPhone models this year, including a successor to the entry-level iPhone XR. The new iPhone XR is also expected to carry an LCD display like its predecessor.

The new iPhone XR model may also feature a dual-camera setup at the rear while the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max could potentially upgrade to a triple-camera setup at the rear.

The iPhone XR has been on a rocky ride recently. Chinese retailers had slashed prices of the iPhone XR by as much as $118 (roughly Rs. 8,300) last week. Analysts have predicted more iPhone price cuts may be on the way. Apple's suppliers have also reportedly lowered their 2019 forecast as iPhone demand in China continued to drop.