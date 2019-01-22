NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone XR Successor Last to Sport LCD Display, 2020 iPhone Models to Switch to OLED: Report

iPhone XR Successor Last to Sport LCD Display, 2020 iPhone Models to Switch to OLED: Report

, 22 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone XR Successor Last to Sport LCD Display, 2020 iPhone Models to Switch to OLED: Report

iPhone XR sports an LCD Display, and comes with a notch

Highlights

  • Apple is reportedly looking to phase out LCD Displays
  • This year's iPhone XR successor will sport LCD Display
  • All 2020 iPhone models will switch to OLED Displays

Apple began adopting OLED display panels since the launch of iPhone X, and now it is reportedly looking to phase out LCD displays completely by 2020. A new report suggests that this year the iPhone XR successor will be the last to sport an LCD display, and 2020 variants will all switch to OLED panels. The report also claims that the iPhone XR's poor performance has cost Japan Display heavily, and the company is looking for a bailout from Taiwan's TPK Holdings and Chinese state-owned Silk Road Fund.

A new Wall Street Journal report suggests that Apple looks to completely drop LCD display integration in is iPhones by 2020. Notably, this reiterates an earlier WSJ report that cited some people familiar with the matter to claim the company would stick to only OLED displays in 2020. The earlier report also claimed the 2019 iPhone XR successor will be the last to sport an LCD Display, and from 2020, Apple will ditch LCD Displays completely.

LCD displays require a standalone separate backlight component, and are less flexible than OLED displays. Even though OLED is expensive, Apple has been shifting to it in a phased manner, with this year's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max variants both sporting OLED displays.

Japan Display, supplier of LCD Displays to Apple, has suffered heavily due to this transition, and to add more gashes to its wound, the iPhone XR was not received well in the market - the report adds The let-down has cost the company huge financial losses, and it is reported to be in advanced talks with Taiwan's TPK Holdings and Chinese state-owned Silk Road Fund for a bailout. The investment would trade for a 30 percent stake in the display-making company.

Most OEMs are shifting to OLED displays for its premium smartphone range, and LCD displays are now mostly found on mid-range and low-end smartphones. Ditching LCD displays altogether in 2020, Apple may be looking at an ambitious change in the iPhones slated to launch next year.

As for 2019, reports reiterate that the iPhone XR successor will sport an LCD display. The company is reported to launch three iPhones this year as well - the top-end model is also tipped to launch with a triple rear camera setup, while the other two will sport dual rear camera setups. Another report claimed the 2019 iPhone models may sport a USB Type-C port instead of a Lightning port A recent report also suggests that the iPhone XR successor will sport the same LTE Antenna setup as the iPhone XS Max (4x4 MIMO antenna layouts), instead of the 2x2 MIMO setup for LTE.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display6.10-inch
Processorhexa-core
Front Camera7-megapixel
Resolution828x1792 pixels
OSiOS 12
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Further reading: iPhone XR, Apple, Japan Display, OLED, LCD
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Saregama Carvaan Gold Review
iPhone XR Successor Last to Sport LCD Display, 2020 iPhone Models to Switch to OLED: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Dropped From Stairs, Used as a Skate in Latest 'Test Videos'
  2. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Prices, Colour Options, Storage Models Revealed
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  5. Vivo Y89 With 6.26-Inch Display, Snapdragon 626 SoC Launched
  6. Samsung Foldable Smartphone Will Reportedly Sport Dual 2,190mAh Batteries
  7. Top Free Android VPN Apps are Leaking Your Data, Study Finds
  8. WhatsApp Globally Limits Forwards to 5 Chats to Curb Rumours
  9. Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Plus Renders and Price Leak
  10. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.