iPhone XR has gone on sale in countries such as Japan and Australia, and will go on sale in India post 6pm IST today via both offline and online stores. The phone will also go on sale in the US, Canada, and major European markets, among others, for the first time on Friday. To recall, the iPhone XR release date was announced at the company's keynote last month. This comes a week after the iPhone XR pre-orders began on October 19.

The smartphone can be bought via offline resellers including iWorld, Unicorn, Imagine, and the likes. The iPhone XR can also be purchased online via several platforms including Flipkart, Jio, and Airtel. The most affordable offering in this year's iPhone lineup, the iPhone XR features the latest A12 Bionic SoC, a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina display, several colour options, and a single rear camera. It is placed at a price point significantly lower than that of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in India.

iPhone XR launch offer

To recall, IndiaiStore, Apple's official offline partner in India, lists offers for the iPhone XR including no-cost EMI plans with Bajaj FinServ; 5 percent cashback on EMI plans with Citibank credit cards or Axis Bank credit and debit cards; and 5x reward points on non-EMI, regular payments with Citibank or Axis Bank credit cards.

As for the online space, Airtel Online Store is offering the new iPhone XR in India with down payments starting at Rs. 14,999. Bundled postpaid plans are also available for customers looking to reduce their monthly tariff plans. All pre-ordering customers are expected to receive their units by today, October 26. Jio also had the iPhone XR up for pre-orders last week with the same 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank or Citibank credit cards, and 5X reward points as well.

Both Vodafone and Idea Cellular also announced availability of the iPhone XR for today, with offers for Vodafone Red and Idea Nirvana customers. Customers with a rental plan of Rs. 499 and above can buy the new iPhone on Vodafone.in & Ideacellular.com and avail a 48-hour home delivery in select cities post the sales start and 20 percent rental discount for 1 year.

iPhone XR price in India

The iPhone XR price in India was announced at the launch event held in Cupertino, California last month. The base 64GB storage variant comes in at Rs. 76,900, the 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 81,900, while the top-end 256GB storage version will set you back by Rs. 91,900. The smartphone goes on sale in India today in multiple colour options — Black, Blue, Coral, PRODUCT (RED), White, and Yellow.

Not just India, the iPhone XR will go on sale for the first time today in several markets including Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE, UK, US, and US Virgin Islands.

iPhone XR specifications

The iPhone XR runs iOS 12 out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.1-inch (828x1792 pixels) LCD Liquid Retina panel with a notch on top of the TrueDepth camera and Face ID. The phone is powered by the latest six-core Apple A12 Bionic 7nm SoC, coupled with a quad-core GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the iPhone XR houses a single 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, Focus Pixels, a 6P lens, and a quad-LED True Tone flash. The front of the handset gets a 7-megapixel selfie camera with improved Portrait Mode, f/2.2 aperture, and and a faster Face ID sensor. It has a 2,942mAh battery under the hood, with a bundled 5W charger in the box.

The iPhone XR will get dual-SIM support via an eSIM at a later stage.