iPhone XR Refresh's Purported Schematic Shows Triple Rear Cameras; Might Be Associated With iPhone 11

29 March 2019
iPhone XR refresh is seen with three cameras along with a microphone and an LED flash module at the back

Highlights

  • The purported schematic of iPhone XR refresh is sourced from Weibo
  • It shows microphone and LED flash module at the back
  • iPhone 11 was previously rumoured with a triple rear camera setup

iPhone XR refresh with a multi-camera setup has been leaked in a schematic. Up until now, the next-generation iPhone XR was rumoured to come with a dual rear camera setup. The latest schematic, however, purportedly shows cutouts for three cameras. This might actually be associated with the iPhone 11, the successor to the iPhone XS. The new iPhone flagship is rumoured to come with reverse wireless charging. Apple could also bundle 18W USB-C power adapter that currently ships with the recent iPad Pro models.

According to the schematic, which has been sourced from Weibo by an anonymous Twitter account with username @laobaiTD, the unannounced iPhone model has a triple camera setup at the back. The tipster claims that the schematic is related to a new iPhone XR model.

The schematic also shows components such as the cut-out for the SIM card tray and Lighting port. It also suggests wireless charging support on the new model that is believed to be the next-generation iPhone XR.

iphone xr purported schematic weibo twitter iPhone XR

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @laobaiTD

 

However, as 9to5Mac points out, the leaked image looks similar to the early renders of the iPhone 11 that were posted tipster using Twitter account Onleaks. The renders show that the new iPhone model has five holes at the back -- with three distinct camera sensors, microphone, and flash module.

iphone 11 purported render twitter onleaks iPhone 11

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnLeaks

 

The iPhone XR refresh, on the other hand, is rumoured to have a dual rear camera setup. This is likely to be similar to the camera setup of the iPhone XS.

We weren't able to independently verify the authenticity of the rumours pertaining to the iPhone XR refresh.

Having said that, if we believe an earlier report estimation by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 2019 iPhone family would retain the screen sizes of the current models, though we can expect upgraded Face ID support. A WSJ report claimed Apple will launch three iPhone models this year, with an LCD-based iPhone XR refresh that features a dual rear camera setup. Of the other two models, the top end model that can be expected to be the successor the iPhone XS Max will launch with a triple rear camera setup, and the iPhone XS successor would retain a dual rear camera setup. A follow-up report added the iPhone XR refresh would be last LCD model from Apple.

Apple is also rumoured to be sticking with the Lightning port over switching to USB-C for its new iPhone models. Nevertheless, it is said that the new iPhone versions would have reverse wireless charging support and may come bundled with an 18W power adapter.

Comments

