NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone XR Price Cut Planned by Japanese Wireless Carriers: Report

, 22 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone XR Price Cut Planned by Japanese Wireless Carriers: Report

Highlights

  • Japanese wireless carriers are planning the price cut next week
  • Apple will offer subsidies to mobile network operators in Japan
  • Company had cut production orders in recent weeks for iPhones

Major Japanese wireless carriers are planning to cut the price of Apple's iPhone XR as early as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker will offer subsidies to mobile network operators in Japan to boost the sales of iPhone XR, the Journal reported.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Earlier this week, the WSJ reported that Apple had cut production orders in recent weeks for all three iPhone models launched in September.

Apple shocked investors a few weeks ago with a sales forecast for the Christmas quarter below Wall Street expectations, prompting certain suppliers to issue warnings that pointed to weakness in new iPhone sales.

The company started selling its latest generation of phones, the iPhone XS and XS Max, in September and the XR model in October.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone XR, WSJ
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2: Price, Specifications Compared
Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Price, Specifications Compared
iPhone XR Price Cut Planned by Japanese Wireless Carriers: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 75-Inch With 4K Display, HDR Support Launched
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  5. Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display
  6. OnePlus 6T Gets Optimised Image Processing and More With OxygenOS 9.0.6
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Camera Samples
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Confirmed to Sport Triple Cameras, Display Notch
  9. Google's Digital Wellbeing App Now Available for Select Android Pie Phones
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.