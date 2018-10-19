NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone XR India Pre-Orders Begin, Sales Start From October 26

, 19 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone XR India Pre-Orders Begin, Sales Start From October 26

iPhone XR price in India starts at Rs. 76,900

Highlights

  • iPhone XR was launched at an event last month
  • The phone comes in three storage variants
  • It has been launched in six colour options

The iPhone XR is now up for pre-orders in India, as announced at its launch event held in Cupertino last month. The smartphone can currently be pre-ordered across Apple's offline resellers in the Indian market, which include Imagine, Unicorn, iWorld, and the likes. The phone can be also be pre-ordered via Airtel. Touted as the most affordable offering in the iPhone 2018 lineup, the iPhone XR offers an LCD display, a single rear camera, and multiple colour options differentiating it from the flagship iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The phone, however, offers similar internals at a significantly lower price point compared to the iPhone XS series.

The iPhone XR pre-bookings listing is now live on IndiaiStore, the official offline partner for Apple in India. Online, the iPhone XR is listed for pre-orders on Amazon, though Flipkart is yet to list it. We can expect that to happen sometime later today. At the time of press, there was a “Coming Soon” banner visible on Flipkart's website.

IndiaiStore lists offers for iPhone XR pre-orders, including no-cost EMI plans with Bajaj Finserv; 5 percent cashback on EMI payments with Citibank credit cards or Axis Bank credit and debit cards, as well as 5x reward points on non-EMI payments with Citibank and Axis Bank credit cards.

As for Airtel, the iPhone XR can be booked via the telecom giant from today with down payments starting at Rs. 14,999. Airtel's online store also offers certain bundled offers to help iPhone XR customers avail premium postpaid plans at lower tariffs. As per communication by Airtel, the iPhone XR will be delivered to pre-ordering customers on October 26. We can expect other operators like Jio and Vodafone-Idea to reveal their pre-order details soon.

iPhone XR price in India, availability

iPhone XR price in India has been set at Rs. 76,900 for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 81,900, while the top-end 256GB storage variant comes in at Rs. 91,900 in the Indian market. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting October 26, across Apple's offline and online partners in the country. It will be sold in Black, Blue, Coral, PRODUCT (RED), White, and Yellow colour options.

Apart from India, the iPhone XR will go on sale in dozens of countries starting October 26. These include US, UK, Canada, China, Australia, and more. Some reports from last month have suggested that Apple changed suppliers due to manufacturing issues with the iPhone XR.

iPhone XR specifications

The dual-SIM iPhone XR runs iOS 12, and sports a 6.1-inch (828x1792 pixels) LCD Liquid Retina display panel with a notch on top that houses the TrueDepth camera and Face ID technology. The phone is powered by Apple's latest six-core A12 Bionic SoC, coupled with a quad-core GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the iPhone XR sports a single rear 12-megapixel camera sensor with a 6P lens, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, Focus Pixels, and a quad-LED True Tone flash. On the front, the handset gets a 7-megapixel selfie camera with an improved Portrait mode, f/2.2 aperture, an IR camera, and a diffractive beam splitter. The front camera also houses a faster Face ID system. There is a 2,942mAh battery under the hood, with a bundled 5W adapter in the box. The 3.5mm-to-Lightning dongle will not be included in the box this time.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone XR, iPhone XR Price in India, iPhone XR Specifications, iPhone
Reigns: Game of Thrones Review
Vertu Aster P With Snapdragon 660, Personalised Concierge Service Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
iPhone XR India Pre-Orders Begin, Sales Start From October 26
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, and Other Xiaomi Phones Get Discounts Offline
  2. Lenovo S5 Pro With Dual Camera Setups at Front and Back Launched
  3. Why Amazon Prime Memberships Might Be Waning
  4. Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing 'Vacation Mode', Linked Accounts
  6. Mi Band 3 Now Available to Buy via Offline Stores in India
  7. Huawei Mate 20 Pro to Launch in India Next Month as an Amazon Exclusive
  8. Tom Holland Shows Off New Spider-Man Suit as Sequel Wraps Filming
  9. BSNL FTTH Plans Refreshed Again to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 With Redefined S Pen Now in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.