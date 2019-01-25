NDTV Gadgets360.com
  iPhone XR Emerges as 'Biggest Selling' Model in US, iPhone XS Max Outsells iPhone XS 2:1: CIRP

iPhone XR Emerges as 'Biggest Selling' Model in US, iPhone XS Max Outsells iPhone XS 2:1: CIRP

25 January 2019
CIRP claims the Apple iPhone XR accounted for 39 percent of total iPhone sales in the US

Highlights

  • iPhone XS and iPhone XS combined accounted for 26 percent
  • The three new iPhone models made up 65 percent of sales
  • The data is for the fiscal first quarter ended December 29, 2018

Amongst other iPhone versions, the iPhone XR was the biggest selling model in the US over the past fiscal quarter, according to a new report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). The most affordable iPhone of 2018 superseded other models with nearly 40 percent of total iPhone sales in the country. However, the latest flagship models, including the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, combined accounted for 26 percent. Apple notably itself considers the iPhone XR as its "bestselling iPhone model" globally.

As per the report released by the CIRP for the first fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2018, the iPhone XR accounted for 39 percent of total iPhone sales in the US. This is contrary to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models that both combined accounted for 26 percent of US iPhone sales in the first quarter. CIRP also reveals that the iPhone XS, which debuted as the successor to the iPhone X with a similar design yet having a more powerful processor and various hardware tweaks, emerged as the most unpopular iPhone model in the last quarter.

It has been underlined that the iPhone XS Max model outsold the iPhone XS by more than two-to-one ratio.

"With all three new iPhone models available for most of the quarter, we have a clearer picture of their relative sales," said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-founder. "The new three new models made up 65 percent of sales, compared to 61 percent for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X a year ago. The mix among the new phones is interesting, however. The single iPhone XR model almost matched the combined iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in the same quarter last year."

iphone xr us sales cirp iPhone XR

Photo Credit: CIRP

 

Earlier this month, a report by Counterpoint Research highlighted that the iPhone XR surpassed the total sales of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple CEO Tim Cook in a recent interview with CNBC mentioned that iPhone XR as the bestselling iPhone model. "Since we began shipping the iPhone XR, it has been the most-popular iPhone every day, every single day, from when we started shipping, until now," Cook had said to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

iPhone XR Review

Alongside highlighting the success of the iPhone XR in the new lineup, folks at CIRP believe that Apple has increased the average selling price of its iPhone. "The percentage of iPhone buyers who paid up for increased storage grew to 38 percent this quarter from 33 percent in the year-ago quarter," said Mike Levin, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. "Based on the elevated pricing associated with larger storage, as well as the model mix sold in the quarter, we estimate Apple increased its ASP to well over $800 (roughly Rs. 56,800)."

However, a recent prediction by an analyst underlined some "significant price cuts" for the iPhone XR in China and other developing markets. Apple already reduced the price of the iPhone XR in Japan and is offering various promotions and trade-ins in the US to boost iPhone sales.

The basis of the data published by CIRP is a survey of 500 Apple customers in the US who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, or an Apple Watch in the October-December 2018 period.

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
