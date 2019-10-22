Technology News
iPhone XR Now Being Assembled in India for Domestic Market

iPhone XR is being assembled at Chinese contract manufacturer Foxconn's India factory.

Updated: 22 October 2019 10:06 IST
iPhone XR Now Being Assembled in India for Domestic Market
Highlights
  • The phones are being assembled at Foxconn's India factory
  • iPhone XR boxes with an "Assembled in India" tag were seen on Monday
  • Apple has slashed iPhone XR prices to counter a prolonged sales slowdown

Apple has started selling its popular iPhone XR phones assembled in India, as it looks to expand its share in the world's second-largest smartphone market where it has struggled against cheaper products from rivals.

The phones are being assembled at Taipei-based contract manufacturer Foxconn's India factory, helping the Cupertino, California-based company avoid high levies on the import of fully-built devices as well as meet local sourcing norms for opening its own retail stores in India.

iPhone XR boxes with an "Assembled in India" tag were seen on Monday in many of the country's electronic product retailers, including Croma, with a price tag of Rs. 49,900 for the 64 GB version.

The company has slashed iPhone XR prices in India to counter a prolonged sales slowdown amid fierce competition from premium smartphones from Samsung and OnePlus.

Earlier this year Reuters had reported that the company would assemble its top-end iPhones in India.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has tried to position South Asia's third-biggest economy as a hub for smartphone manufacturing.

Companies such as Apple are also looking to use India as an export hub to soften the impact of an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

Display6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A12 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Storage64GB
OSiOS 12
Resolution828x1792 pixels
iPhone XR Now Being Assembled in India for Domestic Market
