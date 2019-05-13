2019 iPhone XR to Come in 2 New Colours: Report

Apple iPhone XR was introduced in 2018 as an affordable alternative to the flagship iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but with the same modern design and hardware powering it. One of its differentiators is the LCD screen, which is one of the factors that allows Apple to sell it at a lower price. Apple is expected to keep this product line going this year, with the 2019 iPhone XR expected to launch in September. The new product could come with two new colour options, replacing two of the existing ones.

A new report by Macotakara suggests that the 2019 iPhone XR could have Green and Lavender as new colour options, replacing Blue and Coral. The other colour options are likely to carry forward from the current iPhone XR (Review), including Black, White, Red, and Yellow. The report cites reliable sources for this information.

The new iPhone XR will likely replace the 2018 version when it is launched, and could feature the same design and LCD screen as its predecessor. While most other iPhone models are available in ‘safe' colours such as white, black, and gold, the iPhone XR is offered in brighter, more adventurous colours. It's a similar strategy to that of the iPhone 5c, which was launched in a variety of colours back in 2013.

The iPhone XR is also expected to be powered by the new A13 processor, which will also be on the iPhone 11 series of smartphones. The new chipset is an update over the A12 Bionic, which was launched with the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR smartphones, and is also present on the 2019 versions of the iPad Air and iPad mini tablets.