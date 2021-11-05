Technology News
iPhone X With USB-C Port Listed on eBay, Bids Hit $100,000

The modified iPhone X is listed on eBay with the title 'world's first USB C iPhone'.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 November 2021 15:36 IST
iPhone X With USB-C Port Listed on eBay, Bids Hit $100,000

Ken Pillonel is selling Black iPhone X with just the box, no accessories

Highlights
  • Auction for the prototype device closes on November 11
  • Ken Pillonel is selling the modded iPhone on eBay
  • First offer for modified iPhone X begun at $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2,60,200)

iPhone X with a USB Type-C port is up for auction on eBay. The modified iPhone X developed by a student named Ken Pillonel is listed on the e-commerce site with the title 'world's first USB C iPhone'. The modified Apple device supports charging and data transfers. At the time of writing, the device had received 173 bids with the highest at $100,100 (roughly Rs. 7,447,000). The auction closes on November 11. On YouTube, Ken Pillonel also shared a video demonstrating the entire project from setting the concept to designing a custom internal PCB.

Robotics engineering student Ken Pillonel in his blog and YouTube video explains how he integrated a USB Type-C port into an iPhone X. According to him, the modification process involves using USB-C to lightning, converting the Type-C male end of the cable to a female port, and fitting the same inside the iPhone. The 13-minute-long video shows the proof of concept prototypes, reverse engineering C94 (connector), using a circle board, and making the USB Type-C connector fit inside the iPhone case.

You can watch the step-by-step modding of the iPhone X below

As mentioned, the modified Apple phone with 64GB of storage and with a USB Type-C port is currently listed on eBay. The first offer for the handset started at $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2,60,200) on Tuesday. The prototype device had already managed to get a $100,100 (roughly Rs. 7,447,000) bid at the time of writing. With around one week left on the auction until November 11, the price is can go even higher.

The eBay seller is giving free worldwide shipping for the iPhone X with a USB Type-C port. The device is available in Black colour and comes with a box without any accessories included. Also, Pillonel is offering up-to-30 minute call support for the iPhone.

Before bidding in the auction, it is important to note that the eBay listing says that the prototype shouldn't be used as a daily phone. Users are prohibited from wiping, restoring, or updating the phone. Also opening the phone is not allowed. Lastly, the project is open-sourced and interested people can find it on GitHub.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone X, Ken Pillonel, iPhone X With USB-C Port, iPhone modifications, Apple, eBay
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
US Announces $10 Million Reward for Information on DarkSide Cybercrime Group
DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine Drones With Dual Camera System, 46 Minutes Flight-Time Launched

