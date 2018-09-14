Apple just took covers off its 2018 lineup of iPhone models - the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. And, in classic Apple fashion, pricing for the company's older iPhone variants has been reduced globally as well as in the Indian market. The Indian lineup of Apple's iPhone series now starts with the iPhone 6s 32GB variant that gets a new price tag of Rs. 29,900. As for users who like larger displays, the base variant of the iPhone 6s Plus now starts at Rs. 34,900 in the country. Let's check out the new iPhone India pricing, as updated on Apple's website - all prices listed are MRP. Notably, the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone X have been discontinued in the US, but in India, only the iPhone SE has been discontinued, with the other three now available at lower prices.

Last year's flagship, iPhone X now starts at Rs. 91,900 for the 64GB storage model, while the 256GB variant is now available for Rs. 1,06,900. This is a reduction from the handset's previous official India pricing of Rs. 95,390 and Rs. 1,08,930, respectively. Even last year's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have received significant price cuts. The iPhone 8 now starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 64GB storage variant and Rs. 74,900 for the one with 256GB of inbuilt storage. This compares to Rs. 67,940 and Rs. 81,500 before the September 12 price cut.

Model Old iPhone Price in India New iPhone Price in India iPhone 6s 32GB Rs. 42,900 Rs. 29,900 iPhone 6s 128GB Rs. 52,100 Rs. 39,900 iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Rs. 52,240 Rs. 34,900 iPhone 6s Plus 128GB Rs. 61,450 Rs. 44,900 iPhone 7 32GB Rs. 52,370 Rs. 39,900 iPhone 7 128GB Rs. 61,560 Rs. 49,900 iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Rs. 62,840 Rs. 49,900 iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Rs. 72,060 Rs. 59,900 iPhone 8 64GB Rs. 67,940 Rs. 59,900 iPhone 8 256GB Rs. 81,500 Rs. 74,900 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Rs. 77,560 Rs. 69,900 iPhone 8 Plus 256GB Rs. 91,110 Rs. 84,900 iPhone X 256GB Rs. 95,390 Rs. 91,900 iPhone X 256GB Rs. 1,08,930 Rs. 1,06,900

As for the iPhone 8 Plus, the phablet's base 64GB variant is now priced at Rs. 69,900 in India, down from Rs. 77,560, while the one with 256GB storage gets a price tag of Rs. 84,900, down from Rs. 91,110 previously.

Additionally, even 2016's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are now available at more attractive price points in the country. The iPhone 7 is priced at Rs. 39,900 for the 32GB storage model (down from Rs. 52,370) and Rs. 49,900 for the 128GB storage model (down from Rs. 61,560). Accordingly, the iPhone 7 Plus now comes in at Rs. 49,900 for the base 32GB variant and Rs. 59,900 for the one with 128GB storage. This compares to their pre-iPhone 2018 event pricing of Rs. 62,840 and Rs. 72,060, respectively.

Finally, the iPhone 6s is available for Rs. 29,900, down from Rs. 42,900, for the 32GB variant, and Rs. 39,900 for the 128GB model, down from Rs. 52,100. The iPhone 6s Plus starts at just Rs. 34,900, down from Rs. 52,240. The phablet's 128GB storage model gets a price cut and is now available for Rs. 44,900, down from Rs. 61,450.

To recall, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in India starting September 28. The iPhone XS has been priced at Rs. 99,900 for the 64GB storage variant, Rs. 1,14,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs. 1,34,900 for the top-end 512GB storage model. Next, the iPhone XS Max comes in at Rs. 1,09,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs. 1,24,900 for the one with 256GB storage, and a hefty Rs. 1,44,900 for the 512GB model.

Lastly, the iPhone XR is the most affordable of the lot, and will go on sale in India from October 26. It has a starting price tag of Rs. 76,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs. 81,900 for the 128GB model, and Rs. 91,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The Apple Watch Series 4 was also introduced, but India pricing is yet to be made official.

