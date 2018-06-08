Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone X Plus Resolution, Aspect Ratio Allegedly Spotted Thanks to iOS 12 Testing

 
, 08 June 2018
iPhone X Plus Resolution, Aspect Ratio Allegedly Spotted Thanks to iOS 12 Testing

Highlights

  • The iPhone X Plus is expected to launch in September this year
  • The variant is expected to sport a 1080x2336 pixels resolution
  • Pixel density will be similar to the on iPhone X

Apple is expected to refresh its iPhone range sometime in September this year. As per rumours having emerged in the past few months, we can expect three models to make an appearance at the iPhone event - a successor to the iPhone X, a larger variant, and a cheaper LCD variant. Now, a new development suggests early testers have outed the fact that the larger variant, iPhone X Plus, will sport display resolution of 1080x2336 pixels and an aspect ratio of about 19.5:9.

A report from BGR has claimed that the iPhone X Plus will fit in a form factor similar to the iPhone 8 Plus. This revelation is said to have been obtained through early testers of the variant browsing BGR's website. To verify that, the report has provided screenshots for BGR's Google Analytics page that suggest the presence of an iPhone or iPad going by their screen resolutions. Among the iPhone models spotted, there seems to be one that has not yet been launched officially.

With a screen resolution of 496x896 points, this could be the upcoming iPhone X Plus. Do note that this is not the native resolution of the smartphone and is the UIKit size (in points). BGR claims that all other iPhone variants running iOS 12 on their Google Analytics are already out except the one with the above-mentioned screen resolution. Add to that, the width is similar to the width of the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus. And, with that screen resolution, aspect ratio of the iPhone X and iPhone X Plus will remain same - 2.165.

Using relevant calculations and past observations, the report estimates that the iPhone X Plus will get a display resolution of 1080x2336 pixels.

Comments

Further reading: iPhone X Plus, iPhone X, Apple
