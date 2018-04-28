Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Only 8 Million iPhone X Units Will be Manufactured in Q2 2018: Report

 
, 28 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Only 8 Million iPhone X Units Will be Manufactured in Q2 2018: Report

Highlights

  • iPhone X units already in inventory from previous quarters
  • Only 8 million units will reportedly be manufactured in April-June period
  • Appe said to be launching a cheaper iPhone X variant in 2018

iPhone X may be garnering the lion’s share of the smartphone industry’s profits, but it doesn’t seem to be selling too well. The smartphone industry is in a small slump nowadays, and it looks Apple may have overestimated how many units of the iPhone X it could sell. According to a new report, the company has ordered only 8 million units of its flagship to be manufactured in the April to June period, an unusually small number considering it sold an estimated 73 million units in Q4 2017. This is because it still has leftover inventory of the iPhone X in stores which it needs to sell.

A report by Fast Company, citing sources with direct knowledge of Apple’s plans, says only 8 million units of iPhone X will be produced in the second quarter as the company aims to “burn off” the inventory it already has piled up.

This may be a fallout of the smartphone industry’s slowdown; it is said the production of smartphones will increase by only 5 percent in 2018, down from 6.5 percent last year.

This may also be the reason Apple is rumoured to be working on a 2018 iPhone model with the design of iPhone X, but an LCD display and a price tag starting at $550 (roughly Rs. 36,650). Along with this will be two other high-end models, both featuring the OLED panel like the current flagship, with prices to match. These new models are expected to launch in September this year. However, before that, Apple is said to be unveiling the iPhone SE 2 model, likely at WWDC 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone X, iPhone X Sales, iPhone X Production, iPhone X Manufacturing, Smartphone Sales
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fuchsia OS Spotted on Google's AOSP, Said to Natively Support Android Apps
Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Says Alphabet Must Take Greater Responsibility
Only 8 Million iPhone X Units Will be Manufactured in Q2 2018: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X With iPhone X-Like Notch to Launch on May 16, Nokia N8 Teased
  2. Jio Launches Exchange Offer for JioFi With Rs. 2,200 Cashback
  3. How to Download the Data WhatsApp Has on You
  4. OnePlus 6 Working Unit With Android 8.1 Oreo Spotted in Live Image
  5. Everything You Need to Know Before Buying an AC in India
  6. Airtel Rs. 219 Recharge With 1.4GB Data Per Day for 28 Days Launched
  7. Redmi S2 Listing Spotted on Certification Site, Mi Pad 4 Specs Leaked Too
  8. OnePlus 6 Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Already Know
  9. Paytm Tap Card Launched, Allows Offline Payments in Less Than a Second
  10. Best Earphones Under Rs. 1,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.