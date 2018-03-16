Apple India has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on purchase of select iPhone variants, as well as iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch models. The offer entails a cashback of Rs. 10,000 on MacBook and iPhone X, up to Rs. 8,000 on other iPhone models, and Rs. 5,000 on the Apple Watch and iPads. Cashback will be applicable only on EMI transactions with ICICI Bank credit cards. Offer period is March 12-April 15, 2018. A maximum of two transactions per card will be eligible for cashback in the offer period.

According to the offer, cashback of Rs. 10,000 will be applicable on iPhone X purchases done with ICICI Bank credit cards, under EMI transactions. Further, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are eligible for Rs. 8,000 cashback; iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus get Rs. 4,000 cashback; iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus can be bought with Rs. 3,000 cashback; and, lastly, iPhone SE and iPhone 6 get cashback of Rs. 2,000 each under the same offer.

Additionally, the offer also entitles purchasers of MacBook models to a cashback of Rs. 10,000. And, iPad and Apple Watch variants get Rs. 5,000 cashback with ICICI credit card EMI transactions. Do note that the cashback offer is valid only on cards swiped at Pinelabs/ Plutus POS terminal machines or payment gateways. Applicable cashback will be processed within 90 days of the date of transaction. For a detailed list of terms and conditions, click here.

EMI tenures in the offers include 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 18 months, and 24 months. 13 percent interest is applicable on 6, 9, and 12 months, while 15 percent is applicable on 18 and 24 month tenures.