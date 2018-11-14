NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone X 'Got Hot and Exploded', Claims User; Apple Investigates

, 14 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone X 'Got Hot and Exploded', Claims User; Apple Investigates

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Rahel Mohamad

Highlights

  • The incident took place in Washington, US
  • The iPhone X in question was about 10 months old
  • Apple wants the unit back for investigation, user says

An iPhone X allegedly "exploded" as a user was in the process of installing a software update. This development comes in from the city of Federal Way, Washington in the US where a user claims that his 10-month old iPhone X "just got hot and exploded in the process of upgrading to [iOS 12.1]".

Gadgets 360 reached out to Rahel Mohamad, owner of the iPhone X in question, to find out the details of the incident he first tweeted about.

“This year early January I bought the iPhone and have been using it normally.” he said. The iPhone X was in process of getting updated to iOS 12.1 when, Mohamad says, he put it on charging. At a later stage, he says, “Dark grey smoke started coming from the phone. The update was completed and as soon as the phone turned on it started to smoke and caught fire.”

Mohamad, who told Gadgets 360 the incident occurred in Federal Way, Washington, claims he was using the official bundled Apple Lightning cable and wall adapter to charge his iPhone. However, he says that he had stop charging the phone before the "explosion".

“When I held the phone it was very hot and I drop the phone immediately. Then it started to smoke.” he added.

iphone x charger iphone X

Mohamad claims he used the original cable and adapter to charge his iPhone X
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Rahel Mohamad

 

He says that he has reached out to Apple which wishes to investigate the incident further by getting Mohamad to ship the iPhone X to them. In a reply on Twitter to his original tweet, Apple Support said that this is definitely not expected behaviour and would wish to resolve it soon. We have also reached out to Apple and will update the story as and when we receive a response. 

While definitely a serious issue for the user, this is a rare occurrence considering there have been no widespread reports of exploding iPhone X units since its launch last year, so this is unlikely to be another Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

To recall, Apple's iPhone X was launched late last year and its design change marked the tenth anniversary of the company's legendary iPhone range.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note7
Cathay Pacific Apologises Over Data Breach but Denies Cover-Up
Moto X4 Android Pie Soak Test Starts Rolling Out in India: Report
iPhone X 'Got Hot and Exploded', Claims User; Apple Investigates
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Begins in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch Set for November 20, Price Tipped
  3. Xiaomi Apologises as 'Flash Sale' Angers Customers in the UK
  4. Children's Day Google Doodle Celebrates Doodle 4 Google 2018 India Winner
  5. Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Sub, New Kindle Paperwhite Now on Sale in India
  6. iPhone X 'Got Hot and Exploded', Claims User; Apple Investigates
  7. ZenFone Max Pro M2 With Triple Rear Camera Setup Said to Launch 'Soon'
  8. Realme 1, Realme 2 to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Confirms
  9. Honor 10 Lite Spotted on TENAA, Up for Pre-Orders Ahead of Launch
  10. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.