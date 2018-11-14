NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone X Allegedly Explodes in the US After iOS 12.1 Update, Apple to Investigate

, 14 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone X Allegedly Explodes in the US After iOS 12.1 Update, Apple to Investigate

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Rahel Mohamad

The official bundled Apple Lightning cable and wall adapter were being used to charge the iPhone X

Highlights

  • The incident took place in Washington, US
  • The iPhone X in question was about 10 months old
  • Apple wants the user to ship the unit back to them for investigation

An iPhone X has apparently exploded in the US after being updated to iOS 12.1 on Wednesday. This development comes in from the city of Federal Way, Washington in the US where a user claims that his 10-month old iPhone X started emitting smoke and eventually exploded after it was successfully updated to iOS 12.1. To recall, Apple's iPhone X was launched late last year and its design change marked the tenth anniversary of the company's legendary iPhone range.

Gadgets 360 reached out to Rahel Mohamad, owner of the iPhone X in question, to find out the details of the incident. “This year early January I bought the iPhone and have been using it normally.” he said. The iPhone X was in process of getting updated to iOS 12.1 when Mohamad, as is standard practice, put it on charging. “Dark grey smoke started coming from the phone. The update was completed and as soon as the phone turned on it started to smoke and caught fire.”

Mohamad claims he was using the official bundled Apple Lightning cable and wall adapter to charge his iPhone X when the incident occurred. However, he says that he had already removed the phone from the charger when it exploded. “When I held the phone it was very hot and I drop the phone immediately. Then it started to smoke.” he said.

iphone x charger iphone X

Mohamad claims he used the original cable and adapter to charge his iPhone X
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Rahel Mohamad

 

He says that he has reached out to Apple which wishes to investigate it further by getting Mohamad to ship the iPhone X to them. In a reply on Twitter to his original tweet, Apple Support said that this is definitely not expected behaviour and would wish to resolve it soon. We have also reached out to Apple and will update the story as and when we receive a response. 

While definitely a serious issue, this might be a rare occurrence considering there have been only a few reported cases of an iPhone X exploding since its launch last year. The reason could be a faulty battery or any other damaged component in the smartphone, which is expected to be investigated soon. Hopefully, this does not turn out to be yet another Samsung Galaxy Note7 fiasco.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note7
Cathay Pacific Apologises Over Data Breach but Denies Cover-Up
Moto X4 Android Pie Soak Test Starts Rolling Out in India: Report
iPhone X Allegedly Explodes in the US After iOS 12.1 Update, Apple to Investigate
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. Honor 10 Lite Spotted on TENAA, Up for Pre-Orders Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: Expected Specifications
  3. iPhone X Said to Explode After iOS 12.1 Update, Apple to Investigate
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Ice Blue Colour Variants Launched
  5. OnePlus 5, 5T Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.7 Update With Bluetooth Fix
  6. Samsung Unveils Exynos 9820 SoC, Expected to Power Galaxy S10
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Begins in India
  8. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, New Alexa Voice Remote Now on Sale in India
  9. Flipkart’s Binny Bansal Said to Have Resigned After Sexual Assault Allegations
  10. Vivo Y95 With 4,030mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.